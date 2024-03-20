Technical Project Manager

Nipromec Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Lund
2024-03-20


Nipromec Group is an international consulting and engineering company founded in 2003. We offer design and consulting services for multiple industries with emphasis on energy and construction. Nipromec offices in Finland are located in Rauma, Turku, Tampere and Helsinki. Nipromec Group also has offices in Malmö (Sweden), Erlangen (Germany), Bristol and London in the United Kingdom.

We are now looking for a Technical Project Manager for a project in Lund, Sweden for our client ESS. The European Spallation Source (ESS) is a European Research Infrastructure Consortium (ERIC). The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The facility design and construction include the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built. The vision is to build and operate the world's most powerful neutron source, enabling scientific breakthroughs in research related to materials, energy, health and the environment, and addressing some of the most important societal challenges of our time.

The position is scheduled to start as soon as possible. The estimated duration of the project is 6 months with the possibility of extension. Please note that this job requires 100% on-site presence in the office in Lund, Sweden.

As a Technical Project Manager main tasks include:

Prepare and manage ESS projects for ATEX certifications.

Ensuring that activities are produced and executed according to plan.

Collaborate with quality department and ATEX experienced engineers

We expect:

Education or relevant work experience in relevant engineering field; Mechanical, Process/Piping or Electrical

Excellent spoken and written English skills.

Experience in leading and supporting technical projects including planning and follow up of QC activities

Experienced in using Microsoft Office, Adobe Acrobat software. Experience in using project management tools is beneficial.

Quality control knowledge.

Preferential but not a must, to have experience from technical certification and specifically ATEX.

We are looking for:

Organized, thorough, self-sufficient and has attention to details.

A team-player that can motivate a team through networking and leading with example.

Effective technical communication (verbal and written) skills with proven ability to present issues to design teams and other disciplineses

For more information please contact Nipromec Group HR & Recruiting Administrator Rania Salman.
E-mail: rania.salman@nipromec.com
Telephone number: +46 (0)76-630 59 00

The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register (http://nipromec.com/en/handling-of-personal-information-recruitement-register) procedure.

Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2020 Nipromec Group turnover was 19 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nipromec Sweden AB (org.nr 559282-9088)

Arbetsplats
Nipromec Group

Kontakt
Rania Salman
rania.salman@nipromec.com
+46766305900

Jobbnummer
8556147


         

