Technical Project Manager
2024-03-20
Nipromec Group is an international consulting and engineering company founded in 2003. We offer design and consulting services for multiple industries with emphasis on energy and construction. Nipromec offices in Finland are located in Rauma, Turku, Tampere and Helsinki. Nipromec Group also has offices in Malmö (Sweden), Erlangen (Germany), Bristol and London in the United Kingdom.
We are now looking for a Technical Project Manager for a project in Lund, Sweden for our client ESS. The European Spallation Source (ESS) is a European Research Infrastructure Consortium (ERIC). The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The facility design and construction include the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built. The vision is to build and operate the world's most powerful neutron source, enabling scientific breakthroughs in research related to materials, energy, health and the environment, and addressing some of the most important societal challenges of our time.
The position is scheduled to start as soon as possible. The estimated duration of the project is 6 months with the possibility of extension. Please note that this job requires 100% on-site presence in the office in Lund, Sweden.
As a Technical Project Manager main tasks include:
Prepare and manage ESS projects for ATEX certifications.
Ensuring that activities are produced and executed according to plan.
Collaborate with quality department and ATEX experienced engineers
We expect:
Education or relevant work experience in relevant engineering field; Mechanical, Process/Piping or Electrical
Excellent spoken and written English skills.
Experience in leading and supporting technical projects including planning and follow up of QC activities
Experienced in using Microsoft Office, Adobe Acrobat software. Experience in using project management tools is beneficial.
Quality control knowledge.
Preferential but not a must, to have experience from technical certification and specifically ATEX.
We are looking for:
Organized, thorough, self-sufficient and has attention to details.
A team-player that can motivate a team through networking and leading with example.
Effective technical communication (verbal and written) skills with proven ability to present issues to design teams and other disciplineses
