Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
The Onboard Security & IT Architecture team at SAAB Kockums are looking to recruit a detail-orientated Technical Project Manager responsible for the management, tracking, administration and reporting of internal and external projects.
As a Technical Project Manager on Kockums you will be working with onboard IT systems in our submarine and surface ship projects. You will work closely with our IT Architects, Cyber Security engineers and system engineering teams. Our products consist of many systems, both developed in house and procured and integrated in a complex distributed environment.
The main tasks are:
* Project management of the delivery to customers and users
* Administering and reporting the running of projects and contracts as required
* Identifying schedules, scopes, budget estimations, and implementation plans, including risk management
* Coordinating internal and external resources to ensure that projects adhere to scope, schedule, and budget as well as ensuring that goals are fulfilled
* Analysing project status and, when necessary and with appropriate consultation, revising the scope, schedule, or budget to ensure that project requirements can be met
* Establishing and maintaining relationships with stakeholders, both internal and customers, providing day-to-day contact on project status and changes
You will work in our costal office in Malmö . The work may involve some business travel, both within Sweden and abroad.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with good communicative skills to collaborate with many different stakeholders in our cross functional environment. Our search is for a great colleague that will fit into our group of open minded individuals constantly sharing our knowledge and experience! Who you are is of great value for us in our selection process.
Required skills:
* Masters degree in engineering or equivalent experiences
* Experience with Project management of sub-projects within large projects
* Familiarity with Project Management tools
* Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
Desired skills:
* Knowledge and experience from working with complex product projects, Cyber Security and/or Systems Engineering
* Knowledge of defence systems
This position requires that you will be approved in a security screening in accordance with the Swedish Protective Security Act. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you have any questions about the job, don 't hesitate to contact
Mattias Bruzelius, recruiting manager +46 734 18 87 49
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Your application may be in Swedish or English.
