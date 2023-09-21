Technical Project Manager
Northvolt AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Borlänge
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Technical Project Manager to join our passionate Cylindrical team in Västerås. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European Battery Factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
You will be responsible for driving projects that enable our Cylindrical Cells production visions. The Technical Project Manager leads the technical projects, generally focused on manufacturing equipment. The scope of the project delivery includes requirements management, acquisition and vendor selection, technical reviews, validation and acceptance testing, commissioning, production hand-over as well as ensuring safety and certification approvals are met with the right quality.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Support engineering product development projects, understand technical requirements, scope and issues to ensure safety and validation approval requirements are met
• Facilitate communication and clarification of technical requirements between customers and Northvolt's internal and external stakeholders to reach project goals
• Work with a broad perspective from high level prerequisites and concept development in the early phases to the later project phases managing planning, development and delivery
The person we are looking for has extensive experience in the field of technical project management, preferably within manufacturing and have been driving large, innovative and challenging projects with high demands, as well as who has a strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen.
Apply with CV and cover letter in English.
Full time employment, based in Västerås, fixed salary. Planned starting date is at earliest availability.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
• Master of science in mechanical, industrial, electrical engineering, chemical engineering, material science or equivalent
• Extensive project leadership experience in dynamic industrial environments
• Experience from multi-cultural working environment
• Experience of industrialization projects, machine/ equipment concepts
• Profound technical expertise in production facilities and utilities
Specific Skills/Abilities
• Excellent English written and oral skills
• Strong skills in communication and stakeholder management
• A structured approach to working and problem solving
• Good analytical skills and the ability to apply logical thinking to resolve faults and issues with appropriate corrections and measures
• Focus on quality and getting delivery first time right
• Ability to guide the team in time management, and the attitude to foster a productive and passionate culture. Agile mindset and experience in methodology beneficial
Great Place to Work
• World leading technology
• Top specialists as team peers
• International environment
• Fast paced & entrepreneurial culture
• Warrant program
• Wellness grant Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt AB
(org.nr 559015-8894)
Alströmergatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8132088