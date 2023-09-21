Technical Project Manager
Build a career you can be proud of
At Knightec, your success is our success. We don't believe in limiting you to a predetermined path; instead, we empower you to chart your journey and make it as unique as you are. Whether you aspire to take on new roles or dive deeper into specific technologies, we'll be by your side, cheering you on and offering guidance.
Our team isn't just about the work; we care about each other too. We'll be your colleagues and supporters, and we'll work together to ensure you get where you want to go. With us, you'll be part of a friendly and supportive community where everyone is motivated to help each other succeed.
What will you do?
At Knightec you will work with cutting edge technologies together with our clients. Thriving to make ourselves and our clients better.
As a Technical Project Manager, you will be responsible for managing and leading various types of projects within areas such as embedded software and/or electrical engineering.
You will collaborate closely with our customers as well as internal stakeholders in order to ensure that we work in an efficient and structured way to deliver successful projects. Through collaboration with the team members, you'll advise our clients on the best next steps and processes to move the projects forward. Being part of developing ideas and create the conditions for technology development to move forward.
At Knightec we believe that a holistic approach is required to make products and services succeed, both now and in the future. We work in cross-functional teams, where you will play an essential role to both the team and customers.
Who we are looking for?
As a person, we believe that you care about your team and have an engaging leadership that makes the working day fun for those around you. Being reliable in delivery and professional is of course important in this role, but equally important is that you are a positive and communicative relationship builder.
We are looking for you who have a great passion for project and change management. You have experience and understanding of the various stages of product and software development and you know what is required to deliver in such a project. Our customers expect advice and technical expertise, which means that your ability to be both problem-solving oriented and communicative will be essential.
We believe you also have:
• Background within software and/or electrical engineering
• Previous experience as a technical project manager, scrum master, or similar
• Experience from working cross-functionally and communicating with several stakeholders
• Good knowledge of product development processes and project models
Knightec
We are consultants in technology, digitalization, and leadership. We work to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions, focusing on sustainable and durable product development within edge cutting technology in both in-house projects and at customer sites. With around 900 engineers in 11 different cities across Sweden, we work with a broad client base within industries such as automotive, defense, and medtech. To be a consultant at Knightec isn't just a job; it is the way to build a career that you can be proud of!
Want to get to know your potential future manager, Johan Fahlgren (https://www.linkedin.com/in/johan-fahlgren-0317bb70/)?
