Technical project manager
2023-06-13
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Do you want a leading role and help us to continue to develop both the world's best truck chassis and also our own development? Then You are likely our new project manager. You will be challenged in your leadership, receive a large amount of trust, and have much freedom in your daily work.
Who are we?
Our section consists of five design groups with responsibility for the installation of parts and systems on the truck chassis. In our group, we have responsibility for the technical areas SCR-system (including tanks, pick-ups, and hoses), air inlet-system for combustion engines, and noise encapsulation. Together with our cross-functional colleagues we solve different challenges and develop solutions from ideas to rolling vehicles. We work cross-functionally and agile in a SAFe-inspired process to develop the best possible solutions.
"I consider myself as someone who shall provide the right possibilities for the team to perform. That includes a variety of things such as making sure the team members have the right knowledge and skill set, providing coaching, escalating issues when necessary, and also when needed help with prioritization. I firmly believe a diverse team has the best opportunity to succeed and that is also something I strive for. Lastly, I live by words from one of our previous CEOs - We shall have fun at work!" - Viktor Zika, Recruiting manager
Your role
As a project leader, you will act as a sub-project leader in the line organization. You will have daily contact with other design groups as well as functions such as purchasing, testing resources, and production. You will be the link between the team and the project, from early concept phases to final verifications when new products are introduced. It is an important role that will develop your leadership as well as give you many contacts within Scania.
Your daily tasks will be planning, prioritization, follow-up, presentations, and representing our team and section. You are expected to contribute to the development of our processes as well as support the designers with technical questions. Together we make a strong team with the common goal to develop the best truck for tomorrow's customers.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone that values teamwork and openness. You are open, humble, and want to push the development forwards. We see that you value structure and planning but can also act quickly and re-prioritize when needed. You will thrive if you appreciate complexity, and a varied workday and communicate clearly and directly.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree within a relevant field or equivalent.
• You have 3 years or more of previous experience as a designer.
• You have good leadership abilities.
• You write and speak fluently in English.
Experience in Scania, SCRUM, SAFe, agile processes as well as Swedish is considered a merit.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments in a hybrid working setup, which means that you will be able to work from home some days a week if the work permits. We can also offer other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health centre Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact Viktor Zika (Head of Air Inlet and SCR system installation) at viktor.zika@scania.com
.
Do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions!
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-06-27. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
