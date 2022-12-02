Technical Project Manager
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Technical Project Manager to join our passionate team in Skellefteå.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European Battery Factories. Northvolt is already playing an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
You will be responsible for ensuring the technical scope and industrialization of the manufacturing equipment. As Technical Project Manager you lead the technical scope and have functional responsibility of equipment requirements management, design, development, and ensuring safety and certification approvals are met with the right quality.
You have a long experience in the field and have previously been driving large, innovative and challenging projects with high demands.
The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Support and drive process engineering projects, technical requirements, scope and issues to ensure safety & product requirements are met
Delivering the project scope through cross functional development and tracking of the cross functional project timelines
Meet manufacturing schedules in reference to Customer project timelines
Regular reporting of platform, project and production line performance during ramp up phase.
Support Business development in Customer project reviews and audits.
Interact closely with different engineering teams, business development, quality, industrialization to reach project goals
Report to internal steering committees for the projects, product boards, change control boards, technical discussions
Facilitate communication and clarification of technical requirements between customers and Northvolt's internal and external stakeholders
Capturing Lessons Learnt to address critical issues and prevent repeated mistakes
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile. Full time employment, fixed salary. Planned starting date is according to the agreement.
Education/Experience
A university degree, preferably in Engineering
PMP certification or MBA a plus
5+ years in project management in industrial companies
Must have worked in a multicultural environment
Has worked on several projects and/ or bids, ideally in similar business area
Exceptional stakeholder management, collaboration and communication skills
Specific Skills/Abilities
Working with customer-oriented projects used to being the link between the customer and Northvolt to address technical scope and issues
Experienced in product development processes including product road maps, requirements traceability management (verification / validation), safety certifications
Experience of working as a technical project manager within automotive/industrial product development or from the energy sector
Stakeholder Management and strong communication skills
A structured approach to working & problem solving
Good analytical skills and the ability to apply logical thinking to resolve faults and issues with appropriate corrections and measures
Ability to guide the team in time management, and the attitude to foster a productive and passionate culture.
