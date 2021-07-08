Technical Project Manager - Kongsberg Automotive AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Mullsjö

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Kongsberg Automotive AB

Kongsberg Automotive AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Mullsjö2021-07-08About the positionWe are now looking for a Technical Project Manager to lead and drive our products into the future.Kongsberg Automotive AB in Mullsjö is part of the Kongsberg Automotive group. The product development within Kongsberg Automotive is subject to global competition, with high demands on our performance. Our objective is to be in the global frontline of our product ranges where electronics is having an increasing impact on our designs. Working towards global customers and suppliers means a great portion of international contacts. You are a part of a functional team that works with the full range from concept studies to product design and refinement of existing products.A successful candidate will have a technical and project lead background, and experience collaborating with broad cross-functional teams. As a Technical Project Manager, you plan, lead and monitor R&D work and deliveries in a project. Your team will be multi-disciplinary from both developing and verification of development. You will be responsible for assuring that deliveries are done and on time. You will work close with Project Manager in monitoring R&D input and output. You will also lead technical discussions with customer and gateway this towards the development team.ResponsibilitesDefine technical project scope, stakeholders, goals and risks.Preparation, verification, implementation, monitoring and adjustment of the detailed schedule (development activities from KA process)Responsible for management of the engineering team in the task management toolAssigns responsibility for work results and activities to the individual team leads or team membersMonitors and controls progress, creates project status reports with regards to milestones, resources and budgetSupports Risk ManagementImplements action items in the case of (upcoming) deviationsInitiates and monitors escalation actions if neededEnsure that R&D/development perspective and input is represented and accurate in Project Management Plan.RequirementsEducation:Master's or bachelor's degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or similar, or relevant experienceExperience and skills:Experience in leading teams, preferably multi-disciplinary and multi-culturalExperience in project management balancing time across several projects and in working cross-functional teamsExperience in automotive industry and supply chain is a plusGreat communication skillsExperience in system, hardware and/or software development or testingKnowledge in Automotive SPICE and ISO 26262 (Functional Safety).Good knowledge in requirements engineering.Good knowledge of local native language (Swedish) is a plus.Fluent in English, spoken and written.Good knowledge of development processes, methods, and tools.Personal qualities appropriate for working in a team; analytic, structured, pedagogical and able to take initiatives.Application / ContactIf this sounds interesting and likely the right challenge for you, we look forward to receiving your application!Please register your CV/resume and cover letter.Within your application, please inform us regarding your notice period and salary expectations.The applications will be handled on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline date.2021-07-08Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-12Kongsberg Automotive ABFabriksgatan 456528 Mullsjö5853190