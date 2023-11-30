Technical Project Manager - Facility & EPC
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make that happen we need the best and we are now looking for Technical Project Managers to join our fantastic team!
Few industries offer as great opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you are also contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
About the role
In this position , you will be part of the Facility & EPC organization of NOVO Energy working within the team of Technical Project Managers. In this role you will
facilitate the communications between manufacturing, workplace, and operations, and ensure all stakeholders expectations are transferred into our design requirements. You will be responsible for ensuring that requirements from the different facility stakeholders are captured during the design phase and executed accordingly during the construction phase.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Act as a key integrator for the operational stakeholders ensuring their considerations and requirements are being communicated for consideration and/or inclusion in our design intent.
- Be the link between the EPCM design team and the equipment fabricators so that the team includes all utility and facility requirements in the design phase.
- Maintain stakeholder inclusion during the construction phase by properly updating the different teams in alignment with their expectations.
- Ensure that any requirement that has been missed is included in our change management process.
- Provide support in the development of our system commissioning matrix and schedule, and support it during the execution.
- Capturing Lessons Learnt to address critical issues and prevent repeated mistakes
Your Background
The person we are looking for is a team player who loves to be in an international environment where good relationships and stakeholder management are key to achieving results. We believe that you are highly organized and result driven. You act proactively and have a can-do attitude that goes beyond expectations.
We belive that you have:
- A university degree, preferably in Engineering
- PMP certification or MBA a plus
- 5+ years in project management; has worked on several projects and/ or bids, ideally in a similar business area
- Experienced in product development processes including product road maps, requirements traceability management (verification/validation), safety certifications
- Experience in a multicultural environment
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
