Northvolt AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm2021-04-07Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Technical Project Manager to join our passionate team in Stockholm.In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European Battery Factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.You will be responsible for ensuring the technical scope of the project delivery of Battery System solutions from design to industrialization and manufacturing of the solution. The Project Manager leads the technical scope including requirements management, design, development, product development and ensuring safety and certification approvals are met with the right quality.In general you have a long experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging projects with high demands.Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:Support engineering product development projects, understand technical requirements, scope and issues to ensure safety & validation approval requirements are metResponsible for managing technical changes in a change control boardInteract closely with different engineering teams, business development, quality, industrialization to reach project goalsReport to internal technical steering committees for the projects, product boards, change control boards, technical discussionsWork with a broad perspective from high level prerequisites and concept development in the early phases to the later project phases managing planning, development and deliveryFacilitate communication and clarification of technical requirements between customers and Northvolt's internal and external stakeholdersCapturing Lessons Learnt to address critical issues and prevent repeated mistakesThe person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen.Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile. Full time employment, fixed salary. Planned starting date is according to the agreement.Education/Experience- A university degree, preferably in Engineering or Business- PMI certification or MBA a plus- Relevant experience required- Minimum 5-10 years of experience post graduate- Minimum 2 years of leadership experience- Working experience either in Technical Project Management, Engineering or Operations- Has experience in working in a multicultural environment- Has worked on several projects and/ or bids, ideally in similar business areaSpecific Skills/Abilities- Working with customer-oriented projects used to being the link between the customer and Northvolt to address technical scope and issues- Experienced in product development processes including product road maps, requirements traceability management (verification / validation), safety certifications- Experience of working as a technical project manager within automotive/industrial product development or from the energy sector- Stakeholder Management and strong communication skills- A structured approach to working & problem solving- Good analytical skills and the ability to apply logical thinking to resolve faults and issues with appropriate corrections and measures- Focus on quality and getting delivery first time rightAbility to guide the team in time management, and the attitude to foster a productive and passionate culture.Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our two gigafactories: Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden, and Northvolt Zwei in Salzgitter, Germany. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun.