Technical project leader for next generation of Traction Inverters
2023-05-22
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Intro
We at the group Power Electronics are looking for a new team member to work as technical project lead on the development of the next generation of Traction Inverters. The inverter HW and SW, controlling and powering of the electrical machine, is of vital importance for energy performance, reliability and driveability of all Traton's future e-Powertrains
The team is responsible for developing traction inverters and DC/DC-converters. In addition to the development of new inverters, the team is also working to enhance the performance and reliability of the power electronic systems through advanced simulations, modelling and testing.
Your tasks
You will work as a hands on technical project manager in the development of our next generation Traction Inverter platform. The inverter platform will consist of a HW developed for Tratons future inverter needs with an inhouse developed SW. In order to achieve this we need to develop a control strategy, run simulations, develop the power electronics design that will fit in a suitable package. Your job will be to coordinate and lead the development activities as well as start up and run the pre development project. In addition to this you will be an active part in the development work as well.
Your profile
• Proven experience in coordinating or leading projects.
• Experience in Systems development.
• Good at establishing cross functional cooperation.
• Good at trouble shooting and problem solving.
• Excellent communication skills.
• Knowledge of power electronics is an advantage.
We offer
The opportunity to work on the technological edge with a team committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with electric drive train technology. You will get to immerse yourself in a diverse range of disciplines such as project management, development of simulation models as well as HW prototypes, test and rig setups.
Further information
For more information please contact Viktor Haak 08-553 705 34.
Application
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Send in your application as soon as possible. Screening and interviews will be done continuously.
We are looking forward to read your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
