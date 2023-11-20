Technical Project Leader
2023-11-20
About FlexLink
FlexLink, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is an industry leader in automated flow solutions, providing customers with state-of-the-art solutions that deliver production efficiency and enable sustainable manufacturing.
FlexLink serves a broad customer base in different industries: food, beverage, tissue & hygiene, personal care, pharma & healthcare, automotive, and electronics.
FlexLink is part of Coesia, a group of innovation-based industrial and packaging solutions companies operating globally, headquartered in Bologna, Italy. Coesia has operating units in 36 countries, a turnover of 2,015 million euros, and over 8,000 employees.
About the role
We are looking for an experienced Technical Project Leader for our global Product Development department! You will be responsible for new product development projects within our Advanced Flow Solutions team. Your scope will be to lead the technical development, including mechanical, electrical & software engineering, of next-generation flow solutions in close cooperation with the product manager and development team.
Main activities and responsibilities:
Lead Product Development projects, pre-studies, and technology development within the Product Area (Advanced Flow Solutions) in charge of ensuring that the product meets the agreed technical requirements, managing/coordinating the engineering team in the design phase.
Accountable and responsible for the system integration and verification of the overall product within the scope
Support the Product Manager in understanding and breaking down overall business cases for New Product Development projects.
Support project purchasing function in the task of asking for quotations from external suppliers and performing purchases.
Planning, Financial forecasting & follow up.
You will report to our R&D Manager and be based in Gothenburg, Sweden, in the FlexLink HQ.
This is you
Background in product development with broad technical knowledge and intuition. Have made the transition from several years as a development engineer and spent some years in a leading/project management role.
We believe that you are an engineer by heart, with communication, negotiation, and leadership skills. You also have:
Technical education, at least at bachelor's level, with a focus on product development, mechanical engineering, mechatronics, or similar
At least 3-5 years of working experience or understanding of industrial automation.
Proven experience in traditional project management methods, and knowledge of agile frameworks is a merit.
Experience in driving projects from the pre-studies phase to manufacturing, assembly, and buildup of stock.
Fluent English and Swedish in speech and writing
Join the Team!
This is a permanent position, full time. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Théodor Jagler at theodor.jagler@flexlink.com
External agencies are kindly requested not to contact the company regarding this position.
