Technical Project Coordinator
2023-12-11
We are looking for Technical Project Coordinator - Korean Speaking to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our engineering team based in our gigafactory in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the job
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Coordinate project management activities, resources, equipment and information.
• Act as the point of contact and communicate project status to all participants
Work with the Project Manager to eliminate blockers.
• Use tools to monitor and report project activities status.
• Track assigned tasks with internal teams and external teams-
• Ensure standards and requirements are met through conducting quality assurance.
• Experience and interest in equipment design, process development and commissioning.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English.
Skills & Requirements
Qualifications
• Excellent Korean and English written and oral skills.
• Having engineering background is preferred.
• Highly organized and result-driven.
• Exceptionally good negotiation skills.
• Ability to work well with others in a team environment.
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.
Nice to have:
• Knowledge of Jira, MS project or Project management tools
