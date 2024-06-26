Technical Program Manager
At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's most recognizable brands such as Netflix, Redbull and BBC - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
We are looking for a...
Technical Program Manager to join our Tech Ops team. This role offers a unique opportunity to lead and influence cross-organizational projects with significant impact.
How You Will Make an ImpactAs a Technical Program Manager at Epidemic Sound, you will:
Lead and Execute Projects: Manage large, cross-functional initiatives, ensuring timely, on-scope, and on-budget delivery.
Collaborate with Stakeholders: Align goals and coordinate activities with business, product, and engineering teams.
Manage Communication: Facilitate clear communication among stakeholders and provide regular updates.
Plan and Prioritize: Develop project plans, set priorities, and allocate resources to meet deadlines.
Drive Efficiency: Implement agile methodologies, track metrics, and optimize processes.
Monitor and Report: Track key metrics, manage schedules, and report to senior management.
Stakeholder management: Foster cross-department collaboration to achieve common objectives.
Ensure Compliance: Adhere to industry standards and regulatory requirements.
Who You Are
Hard Skills:
5+ years of technical program management experience.
Proven track record in large-scale project delivery.
Proficiency in metrics evaluation and reporting.
Strong organizational and planning skills.
Preferred proficiency in a programming language.
Fluency in English (verbal and written).
Soft Skills:
Excellent communication, tailored to diverse audiences.
Deep understanding of product development and program principles.
Strong stakeholder management and alliance-building skills.
Leadership and coaching experience.
Problem-solving abilities for complex technical challenges.
Equal opportunity Employer:
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
Application
Do you want to be a part of our fantastic team? Please apply, in English, by clicking the link below. Ersättning
