Technical Product Owner Revolving Doors, Assa Abloy Entrance Systems

Are you able to bring an innovative eye to our product development journey? Join our R&D Team at PU Security Entrance Control & Revolving Doors in Landskrona, Sweden, and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of!
PU Security Entrance Control & Revolving Doors is a newly formed product unit in ASSA ABLOY. We develop and maintain products such as revolving doors, speed gates, portals, and exit lanes. This product portfolio is used by our customers globally on a daily basis, and your role will be to both improve, as well as act as a visionary for our brand-new Revolving Door products!
What would you do as a Technical Product Owner
As the Technical Product Owner within our R&D Team, you will be responsible for the technical development and quality of the revolving doors, reporting to our Head of Product Development Team for the Security Entrance Control & Revolving Doors.
Together with the commercial Product Manager you will create and maintain plans for the new products as well as for the installed portfolio. You will lead pre-studies to explore new technology or customer values and identify and recommend system improvements to improve the technical performance of our products.
You will also being hands-on with the design work yourself.
You would also:
• Lead the development and execution of the technology roadmap
• Lead continuous improvement projects
• Be consulted in resources and competence planning, including recruitment projects
• Ensure that together with stakeholders we are designing for cost, manufacturing, and service.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who:
• Has approximately 5 years relevant working experience and has great understanding and hands-on experience in mechanical design.
• Has a Master's Degree in engineering or equivalent.
• Has knowledge and understanding of project management methodologies.
• Has a good understanding of complex multifunctional global projects
• Is a skilled communicator who can influence and inspire others
• Has in-depth knowledge of 3D-CAD (Preferably Solidworks), Design calculations, DfX, and production methods.
For this position, interpersonal skills are highly valued. As a person, you are curious and willing to learn. You can communicate complex procedures as well as having commercial and business awareness.
This is a great next step for an experienced Mechanical Engineer who can lead a variety of projects and is able to structure and visualize plans and roadmaps. If you have an interest in building products and processes and are able to propose and drive meaningful changes, this role might be for you!
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. We review applications regularly, so don't wait! In this recruitment, we are cooperating with Cabeza AB. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Recruitment Consultant: malin.schultz@cabeza.se
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com
