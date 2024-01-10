Technical Product Owner
2024-01-10
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries.
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Technical Product Owner
Are you enthusiastic about contributing to cutting-edge software products and playing a pivotal role in transforming entire industries through digitalization to ensure safety, effectiveness, and sustainability?
At Epiroc Mining Intelligence (formerly Mobilaris MCE AB), we immerse ourselves in the latest technologies within software development, sometimes exploring methods you may not have encountered. If you're ready for a challenge beyond the ordinary, we invite you to continue reading! We're excited to introduce you to our innovative products and dynamic company culture.
Your team
Within Epiroc Mining Intelligence R&D we have an international environment with employees from seven different countries where we continue to expand to meet the growing demand from customers around the world.
You will be working in a team consisting of Technical Product Owners that jointly manage our development teams and work closely with business stakeholders. The team reports directly to the R&D management.
Your mission
As a technical product owner, you will play a pivotal role in the Agile development process, serving as the liaison between product management, the support organization and the Scrum development teams.
You will be responsible for defining and prioritizing technical product features, creating and maintaining the product backlog and enabling the development teams to deliver high-quality software that meets business objectives.
The technical product owner must be experienced in managing all aspects of roadmap creation, backlog grooming, and feature and epic refinement.
The technical product owner will be expected to gather feature requests and user or business requirements, prioritize them, and break down epics and features with development teams. Products in the portfolio are complex enterprise systems for the mining industry.
You strive to look for a new, smarter way to operate between design, code and tests in a fast and agile environment close to our international customers.
Your profile
We are looking for sharp and curious experienced candidates who put great value in seeing things from a new perspective and can help us develop our current applications and build new services.
You have a great interest in the latest technology and can apply it to customer needs and expectations, and thereby create customer value.
Your experience includes Agile development (Scrum), microservice architecture & cloud-native thinking, hands-on development (e.g. Go, Java, Linux, Docker, Android app development), managing and leading teams of developers and product development based on roadmaps.
Your excellent communication and collaboration skills make you a valuable asset.
Location and travel
We are located in a climate-smart office built for collaboration, networking and innovation, in the central parts of Luleå.
There will be occasional business trips. The development work sometimes takes you to exiting places and testing can be done 1000 meters below the surface of the earth.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2024-02-04.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Anders Nordin, Director R&D, anders.nordin@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Dana Galova, dana.galova@epiroc.com
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
