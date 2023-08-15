Technical Product Owner
Wirelesscar Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-08-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wirelesscar Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
WirelessCar's Journey
To give people the freedom to move in a safer, more sustainable and smart way, more shareable, connected and software-loaded cars are needed. That's why we aim to accelerate the digital transformation in the automotive industry and in the next few years infuse over 100 million cars with digital services that turn car data to smart mobility! Join our ride and get in the driver's seat to realize this together with customers like Volkswagen, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover!
We are looking for a Technical Product Owner
The focus for the Technical Product Owner is to maximize the value of the delivery from the development team. You will be working closely with the customer, the team and other stakeholders to gather needed input for the backlog and roadmap for your product, service or domain.
You will together with the Scrum Master be the central connection point for the team, making sure information about goals, scope and progress is shared and understood by everyone. You will support the team in solving problems and impediments that inhibits progress and also be part of evolving way of working and driving change in your area.
We offer you
• High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment
• Involvement with Electric Vehicle services and products that drive sustainability
Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools
• Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number
• Healthy work-life balance, flexible working hours, and hybrid workplace
Who are you?
• You have experience from leading a software development team
• You know how to inspire, motivate and support the team to get things done
• You have the knowledge and experience to translate stakeholder needs into user stories and prioritized backlog items
• You are good at communicating concepts and ideas to stakeholders and customers at all levels
• You are comfortable in facilitating architectural and technical discussions
Needed Competencies
• Fluent English, in both oral and writing
Hope we have caught your attention. Join our ride today and help us make a difference for future mobility!
To join our journey
WirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warmhearted people from all over the world. You will get the freedom to lead your own work and inspire others, to move into new technologies, to move in the organization, and to work flexibly. Both internally and externally empowering smart, sustainable movement is our quest on our way to the destination.
Way of working
At WirelessCar we believe in a Hybrid Remote work setup. The work location is in the Gothenburg region and this employment is just for work set-up in Sweden.
Our company language is English so please write your application in English.
Applicants must have a valid work permit for EU and we will not start our selection until the application period has expired. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare WirelessCar Sweden AB
(org.nr 556640-4785), http://www.wirelesscar.com Arbetsplats
WirelessCar Jobbnummer
8029490