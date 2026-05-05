Technical Product Owner - RSJ (Rigid Sea Joint)
NKT HV Cables AB / Elektronikjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla elektronikjobb i Karlskrona
2026-05-05
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
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, Malmö
, Alingsås
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Company description:
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will be part of an international engineering centre with advanced high voltage test halls, modern cable production and the cable laying vessel NKT Victoria. As Connectors, we collaborate to develop innovative technology that connects a greener and more sustainable world. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and operates in more than 30 countries.NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Job description:Advance rigid sea joint product development
Do you want to contribute to high-voltage technology that supports the transition to renewable energy? As Product Owner for RSJ (Rigid Sea Joint) at NKT, you will work with one of the most advanced and strategically important components within high-voltage subsea cable systems.
Coordinate long-term product direction for RSJ (Rigid Sea Joint)
In this role, you will be responsible for the long-term roadmap for RSJ - a critical subsea joint used to connect high-voltage sea cables and secure electrical and mechanical integrity in demanding marine environments.
Your responsibility will be to:Develop and maintain mechanical aspects of a multi-year product roadmap for RSJ
Act as a decision gate in R&D and industrialization projects to ensure scope, qualification and specifications match product direction and standards
Collaborate with engineering teams, project execution, installation, and other product owners to ensure RSJ fits the full subsea cable system
Build and maintain relationships with external suppliers, qualification partners, and installation stakeholders
Collect, structure, and safeguard distributed RSJ product knowledge, including qualification results, field feedback, and lessons learned
Profile description:Structured and collaborative product professional with curiosity
You enjoy working with complex technical solutions and appreciate structured ways of working. Collaboration comes easily to you, and you communicate clearly across functions.
You also have:
Experience from product ownership or product management in a technical industry
Understanding of high-voltage subsea cable systems and/or accessories such as joints and terminations
Experience working with cross-functional teams and agile methods
Degree in engineering or a related field
Contribute to greener energy systems through product ownership
NKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We are committed to establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply - even if you don't tick all the boxes described.
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 19.05.2026. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
We collect confidential candidate experience feedback to improve our recruitment process. Your responses are for quality development only and do not affect hiring decisions.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
We offer:You will join a collaborative and international environment with opportunities for professional development and knowledge sharing. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8325-44157160". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
371 65 KARLSKRONA (KARLS) Kontakt
Mr.
Dejan Zegarac +49 1736007582 Jobbnummer
9892099