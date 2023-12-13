Technical Product Marketing Manager
Who we are
We are Kisi, a physical security technology company that accelerates a world where the right people can share physical resources at any time. Founded in 2012, Kisi operates from a headquarter in Brooklyn (USA), an office in Stockholm (Sweden), and a remote team across the globe.
What we do
We bring simple and secure physical security to people and organizations anywhere. Our award-winning hardware and compliance-certified software form the core of our physical security platform that helps businesses around the world connect and control their spaces through the cloud. With our seamless access experience and real-time data and analytics we help make spaces available to the right people at any time. But don't just take our word for it: explore our award-winning Reader Pro, which recently won the coveted GOOD DESIGN award as well as the prestigious iF Design Award.
How and why we do it
At Kisi, you will have the freedom to do your work in the way you work best. There's a flat hierarchy (work alongside our co-founders Carl, Max, and Bernie!), a strong sense of ownership, and the freedom to get creative. We also try to limit meetings as much as possible so that you can have dedicated focus time. Our mission is clear: ensure ease of facility access and remote space management, providing access systems to create a secure future where spaces are connected and accessible without boundaries.
Your role
As a product marketer at Kisi you own how we position, communicate and market products in public. You help our sales and product teams to get the excitement about the product to customers and measure success in revenue or conversion increase. The ideal candidate will be able to work a hybrid schedule in our Stockholm office.
Your responsibilities
Build trust, retain clients, and motivate partners by delivering social proof and enablement resources including case studies and customer stories..
Increase conversion of our landing pages by bettering product messaging, audience and persona relevance.
Maintaining a core framework of messaging
Own public reviews
Maintain customer enablement library
Plan customer journey and ensure correct processes are in place for segments
Develop and execute product launch strategies to reach our target audience and generate demand
Partner closely with the product team to influence and communicate the roadmap
Your qualifications
3-5 years experience in SaaS or IT product focused technical marketing, product marketing or product owner or equivalent.
Successfully launched and positioned products to an IT or B2B audience
Copywriting is exciting to you
Strong analytical and project management skills
Ability to produce goal oriented roadmaps and campaigns to business impact
What you can expect
Impact. It's all about making a positive impact on people's everyday lives. At Kisi, you are expected to make meaningful contributions to shape the future of physical security.
Excellence. We strive for excellence and best-in-class experiences in everything we do. We are innovative and obsessed with the details that matter.
Culture. Our culture is not a written manifest, but the result of all of us. We place great emphasis on building a company that is open, welcoming, challenging, and fun.
Ownership. We don't believe in micro-management, but we do believe in setting and getting goals. At Kisi, you will own goals, and have freedom under responsibility.
Diversity. We are American, Argentinian, Brazilian, Danish, English, Ethiopian, German, Indian, Nigerian, Swedish, and more.
Your benefits
Team offsites. The Kisi Krew meets up from time to time in person in new exciting locations.
Equipment. You will be set up with all the necessary equipment needed to do your job to the best of your ability.
Vacation days. Sweden: minimum 25 days PTO.
Healthcare and pension. Sweden: health coverage, life insurance, pension plan.
Grow with us. We are here to support you in your growth whether you want to become a manager, learn a new skill, or move into a new role.
Referral program. You will get $2.500 for each successful hire we make from your referrals.
What's not to like? Send in your application, free up your calendar, and let's talk!
Your process with us
Application > CV screening > Intro call > Hiring Manager call > Recruitment task > Technical Interview > Onsite Workshop > Offer
