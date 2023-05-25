Technical Product Manager, Carbon Calculations
Join the planet's most important fight
Normative is now looking for a Technical Product Manager, Carbon Calculations
Normative is accelerating the transition to a net zero world. We provide science-based carbon accounting software and tailored advice from net zero experts, enabling companies to reduce their carbon footprints.
Science is at the heart of everything we do, and our team of Sustainability Engineers constantly develops, expands and updates our scientific foundation in our methodology, taxonomy and thousands of calculation inputs. This area touches almost all teams at Normative and significantly impacts our customers' Net-Zero journey.
Normative is now looking for a Technical Product Manager for Carbon Calculations who will lead the work on our core asset - Normative's methodology. You will drive the work to further define, create and continuously improve our scientific foundation for our methodology - from our product vision and strategy to the implementation of specific calculation logic and inputs. You will work closely with our Sustainability Engineers and different functions throughout the company to ensure our customers and partners always benefit from the latest, first-in-class scientific product.
What you will do at Normative to aid the transition towards net zero emissions:
You will lead the definition, articulation, alignment and execution of Normative's core assets - our methodology and carbon calculations
Together with your team, you will define how our product calculates corporate carbon footprints - from the scientific methodology and taxonomy to the selection and management of emission factors, conversion factors and other calculation inputs
You will lead the team through discovery and delivery processes, always ensuring that we are working on the most impactful things with a healthy mix between short term value and steps towards our long term goals
You will collaborate closely with different functions such as Science and Climate Research, Climate Strategy Advisors, Product Marketing, Product Management, Design and Engineering to ensure we are set up for success, building for the future and get valuable learnings and insights around customer needs
Experience we're seeking:
You have a deep understanding of the sustainability space and can easily navigate topics around carbon accounting, the GHG protocol, LCAs and other relevant areas
You can confidently and credibly represent Normative's Scientific Integrity
You are learning "where the puck is going" around sustainability and carbon accounting, always well informed with the latest trends and developments and can translate this into a compelling vision and strategy
You can easily collaborate with different functions with different backgrounds to make your vision and strategy a reality - from scientists, engineers and designers to marketeers, sales representatives and company leadership
You are an excellent communicator and able to easily explain complex topics in different setups - from internal meetings and documents to customer and partner interactions
We also believe you:
Care deeply about making a real contribution towards a sustainable future
Thrive in a fast-paced environment and take ownership of finding the most effective solutions for our customers
Any company would say its employees are smart, capable, and fun to work with - and our employees certainly are! But we're also driven by an unshakable sense of purpose, an urgency to act, and the motivation to devote our talents and energy to fighting the planet's most important fight.
Location
Normative operates on a hybrid remote model with offices in Stockholm, Copenhagen, and London. For this role you can be based either in Stockholm or work remotely within Sweden.
When hired remotely within Sweden, we will offer you a home office set up and you will be expected to travel to Stockholm to meet your team/the company approximately 6 times per year ( depending on role). To ensure we practice what we preach we use trains for trips under 6 hours of travel and flights only for longer travels.
The process
We adopt a continuous selection process, so make sure to apply with your CV as soon as possible! Normative handles sensitive financial data and we will therefore conduct a background check before signing any candidate.
