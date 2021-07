Technical Product Manager, Automation - Epiroc Rock Drills AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Örebro

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB

Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Örebro2021-07-07Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. Withcutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and constructionequipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com. Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides excellent service and consumables. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com. Join our teamDo you want to work in a high performing team focusing on delivering customer value for cutting edge underground automation and electrified loaders and trucks? Do you want to feel that your results will have a great influence for the success of the department and for the company? The Material Handling Product Team consist of technical product managers, technical project leaders and responsibility of automation platform and is a part of the Epiroc R&D underground division.Automation is a top priority area for Epiroc and we are now in a very exciting time with technology shift and several large customer cooperation projects where we need to strengthen our capacity. For more information please visit: Scooptram automation solutionWe offer a workplace with customers and colleagues from different parts of the world, where cultures and perspectives meet and work together to achieve common goals.Your missionAs Technical Product Manager you will be owner of all technical, quality and safety aspects of Epiroc's automation solution. You will together with marketing develop, maintain and manage the automation portfolio and drive Epiroc's automation system to the next level using cutting edge new technology.You will be main stakeholder in various forums and activities and you will participate in new and base development projects both as technical expert and receiver of the result.Occasionally you will also act as a project manager for minor development projects. You work closely together with colleagues from R&D, Marketing, Parts and Service and production but also with customers and customer center.Your profileTo be successful in the role you have a well proven background as a leader, you are used to interacting with people and can easily motivate and take lead with a creative and analytic mindset. With only some frames set for the mission you can work in a structured way to achieve results.You have a documented academic background within a vehicle automation system related field i.e. Master or Bachelor degree. Knowledge/experience of mission critical communication and connectivity systems and mechanical engineering is an advantageWe expect you to have over 5 years of relevant work experience from vehicle automation preferable within heavy duty machinery for mining or construction.You will have both internal and external contacts and we expect you to be fluent in English, in both writing and speaking. It is an advantage if you can also communicate in Swedish, but not required.Location and travelThis position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.Varaktighet, arbetstidFull time Permanent2021-07-07UndefinedSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06Epiroc Rock Drills AB5851658