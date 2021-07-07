Technical Product Manager, Automation - Epiroc Rock Drills AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Örebro
Technical Product Manager, Automation
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Örebro
2021-07-07
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Join our team
Do you want to work in a high performing team focusing on delivering customer value for cutting edge underground automation and electrified loaders and trucks? Do you want to feel that your results will have a great influence for the success of the department and for the company? The Material Handling Product Team consist of technical product managers, technical project leaders and responsibility of automation platform and is a part of the Epiroc R&D underground division.
Automation is a top priority area for Epiroc and we are now in a very exciting time with technology shift and several large customer cooperation projects where we need to strengthen our capacity. For more information please visit: Scooptram automation solution
We offer a workplace with customers and colleagues from different parts of the world, where cultures and perspectives meet and work together to achieve common goals.
Your mission
As Technical Product Manager you will be owner of all technical, quality and safety aspects of Epiroc's automation solution. You will together with marketing develop, maintain and manage the automation portfolio and drive Epiroc's automation system to the next level using cutting edge new technology.
You will be main stakeholder in various forums and activities and you will participate in new and base development projects both as technical expert and receiver of the result.
Occasionally you will also act as a project manager for minor development projects. You work closely together with colleagues from R&D, Marketing, Parts and Service and production but also with customers and customer center.
Your profile
To be successful in the role you have a well proven background as a leader, you are used to interacting with people and can easily motivate and take lead with a creative and analytic mindset. With only some frames set for the mission you can work in a structured way to achieve results.
You have a documented academic background within a vehicle automation system related field i.e. Master or Bachelor degree. Knowledge/experience of mission critical communication and connectivity systems and mechanical engineering is an advantage
We expect you to have over 5 years of relevant work experience from vehicle automation preferable within heavy duty machinery for mining or construction.
You will have both internal and external contacts and we expect you to be fluent in English, in both writing and speaking. It is an advantage if you can also communicate in Swedish, but not required.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full time Permanent
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06
Företag
Epiroc Rock Drills AB
Jobbnummer
5851658
