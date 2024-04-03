Technical Product Manager
At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's most recognizable brands such as Netflix, Redbull and BBC - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
As Technical PM in Financial Systems you are responsible for setting the technical strategy and roadmap for the inhouse-developed financial systems and solutions at Epidemic Sound, as well as leading the engineering team's work with regard to prioritization and stakeholder management.
Responsibilities - What
Product Strategy & Vision: Define and execute the product roadmap for in-house developed financial solutions, including reconciliation, aggregation, analytics tools, and ERP integration, aligning with the company's strategic goals.
Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with finance, engineering and other teams to ensure projects are delivered on time and meet quality standards. Serve as a liaison between technical and non-technical stakeholders to ensure clear communication and alignment.
Technical Leadership: Provide technical guidance and support to the engineering team, helping to troubleshoot complex issues and make decisions that affect the project's direction.
User Research & Feedback: Conduct user research and gather feedback from internal users to identify pain points, needs, and opportunities for improving our financial processing systems.
To the extent other responsibilities allow it, contribute in the delivery of solutions through implementing, building, testing, deploying and documenting solutions.
Qualifications
Experience in product management, preferably within a fintech or financial services environment.
Strong technical background, with experience in software development, databases, and integrating with APIs.
Proven track record of managing all aspects of a successful product throughout its lifecycle.
Excellent problem-solving, organizational, and analytical skills.
Strong communication and leadership abilities, with the skill to influence others and move a cross-functional team towards a common goal.
Familiarity with ERP systems, payment processing, and financial reporting tools.
Experience with agile development methodologies.
Knowledge of data analytics and business intelligence tools.
Prior experience working with Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and financial reconciliation systems.
Equal Opportunity Employer: We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
