Technical Product Engineer - Tetra Pak Processing Solutions & Equipment
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2022-12-01
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
As Technical Product Engineer at Tetra Pak Processing Solutions & Equipment we are looking for you, who can continue the journey we have started and contribute to the exciting future we have ahead of us! For you who love influencing technical development and change we offer a challenging and exciting position.
You will be a key member of the technical team, which develops and improves one of our World Class Products. We are market leaders with a product of highest standard. Some of the areas the team is involved in are mechanical design in stainless steel, pressure vessels regulations, simulation of heat transfer, technical support and different manufacturing techniques such as forming and welding.
The position is permanent and based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
As a Technical Product Engineer, you will work with development activities and technical investigations independently. You will also act as technical support to our market companies and make technical improvements in close co-operation with our supply chain.
You will work in a dynamic organisation, with a big variety of tasks and act in many different roles, where you will have close contact between development, supply chain, application and support.
Your focus areas will be:
Initiate, start up, drive or participate in development activities
Drive and initiate improvement activities
Manage Technical Investigations and support internally and externally
Make Mechanical design in Creo for development activities
Plan, execute and evaluate tests in laboratory environment
Be Technical order owner for customer orders
The close cooperation with our supply chain also enables you to directly put your improvements to validation.
We believe you have
We believe that you have a M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering combined with some years of experience from mechanical design and development, or an excellent technical understanding and experience that you might have obtained in practice with proven record of problem solving and improvements. You communicate fluently in both English and Swedish.
You are very flexible and possess a high personal drive since you will be facing a high variety of tasks in a small team. You have a strong and wide technical interest and your technical curiosity makes you solve problems in a persevering way. It is natural for you to plan your own time plans and drive your work to closure in a systematic way. You are a team player and it is crucial that you communicate and cooperate successfully with different stakeholders.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2022-12-13
To know more about the position contact hiring manager Magnus Gullberg at +46 46 36 5702
Questions about your application contact Martin Fosser +46 46 36 4674
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Öresundsvägen 1 (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
7222776