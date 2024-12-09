Technical Product Developer
2024-12-09
Since 2006, we've gone our own way. Our focus has never been on growth for the sake of growth; instead, we've built a company with people who are curious and understand that business is all about people and their infinite learning. We try not to get stuck in corporate bs, which means we build the company we'd love to work for. Some examples;
We don't believe in big company goals. Instead, we believe that if we keep a curious mind and become a little bit better every day, we achieve long-term success.
We value output rather than 9-5. We adapt to changes, avoid unnecessary meetings, and aim for asynchronous communication because we believe in calmness and deep work.
We have always championed an idea-driven culture, valuing originality, creativity, deep thinking, reflection, and collaboration.
We want to work with the smartest and most humble people. We've found it's simply more fun that way.
With that, our culture has always been the most important product we have built. Weird to say to a product developer? Maybe. But know this: we love the products we co-create with our customers, too. It's actually a dedication to exceptional quality in our products, as well as driving a great customer experience, that has led to the fact that you can find our two brands (Dope and Montec) on most slopes around the world. From one winter season to the next, we keep improving everything we do, and our products evolve along with us and our customers.
What's this role about, then? To start with, you'll dive into Ridestore, get to know your new teammates, understand what makes us unique, who's who, what tools we use, explore our brands and products to grasp their current identities, where to get coffee, what kind of fabric the nerdy R&D guy is talking about... and... you get it; learn a lot about your new work.
Then, depending on your background and how fast you learn, we see you engaging in a variety of things in this role, some probably from day one, others way later:
Iterative product development: You will continuously build and improve products over time, ensuring the creation of the best possible results while finding purpose and fulfillment in the process.
Test new designs: You'll experiment with new ideas, identify design risks, and collaborate with the design team to make construction decisions that ensure both quality and aesthetic alignment.
Own product improvements: You'll drive product enhancements and clearly communicate sample feedback to suppliers. You will suggest and test technical improvements, digging deep to understand why some constructions work and why others fail.
Enhance technical quality:You'll contribute to building our quality by evaluating samples in detail and providing our factories with actionable feedback.
Optimize the product development team: Support in building and refining ways of working that keep the team efficient and agile. You'll be expected to bring a passion for improving how we do things in product development.
Build technical assets: Using Adobe Illustrator, you'll create and maintain a high-quality tech drawing library for all products.
Stay on top of projects: You'll track project stages, prioritize urgent deliveries, and flag any potential delays.
Solve problems: You'll approach challenges with an open mind and creativity, driving solutions when issues arise.
Share knowledge: We're in this together. You'll spread your technical expertise across the team and company to help people grow and get a better understanding of our products.
Sounds interesting, right? What you just read is meant to help you understand what we envision you driving and achieving so you know where to aim. As we grow and change, you and the team may realize your role may need to adapt and grow. We welcome change, so this list should help you understand our expectations but not box you in!
Who are you?
A sociable person, comfortable in both giving and receiving feedback
A passionate product developer
Self-driven and detail-oriented
Autonomous, capable of handling projects independently
A structured mind to keep projects on track
Problem-solving skills to tackle the coming bumps in the road
Humble to the bones and know how to laugh
You love working in a team
Your Experience
Experience in product development for functional outerwear
Deep knowledge of Illustrator
A clear understanding of lead times and product development processes
It's a full-time role based in our only office in Gothenburg. So we want you to live close to Gothenburg and be able to work from the office about three days each week. Ridestore is distributed across several countries and has a great digital workplace, meaning we will also offer you the flexibility to work from home.
So, apply if you want to be part of a fun-loving and humble crew where we go our own way. Our journey is our goal; we want to continue to learn and see where it can take us. We'll offer you freedom in a passionate and snowy environment where you can impact the future of Ridestore with your work.
How we do it
Please do not put any effort into writing a cover letter before applying; instead, you will get to write answers to some questions that we find interesting for this role! And please, write it yourself; we love to use AI tools, but in this case, we want to see the real person. Good luck, and have fun!
