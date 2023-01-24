Technical Preparation Engineer
2023-01-24
We are looking for Technical preparation engineer who will drive manufacturing requirements in product development and changes. Propose, evaluate and approve new concepts and product changes.
You will be responsible for vehicle module within electrical hardware and the vehicles Platform acting as the main interface in product development between Plant assembly and product developement office in Gothenburg.
Main activities and focus areas:
Your mission is to deliver a product that is secured & aligned with Vehicles Production System and Plants Operations Concept. You will establish clear and commonly shared product requirements your area of responsibility.
You will :
Secure that product development delivers on the project target assembly graph, Physical Modules, Marriage Points
Detail technical requirements on product development
Evaluate and recommend product concepts
Contribute to the development of and verify the technical solutions and support strategy development
Manage internal coordination
Provide input on assembly time impact to project
Manage product documentation
Lead activities to define implementation solutions at assembly plant in early stages
Support activities within Assembly plant on implementation solutions in late stages
Drive product problems resolution process
Lead the implementation of product quality improvements identified in the field
