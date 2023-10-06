Technical Pre-Sales Engineer
2023-10-06
We are looking for a Technical Pre-Sales Engineer for our Tank Gauging product line. We can offer you an interesting position where you are supporting our sales organization with advice in the quotation phase.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
You will be part of as well as driving the technical discussions and suggestions in the pre-sales phase to choose the best solution in each case and how to fulfill requirements in specifications. This also includes how we can fulfill the customer requirements related to cyber security
You will be communicating and working closely with our global sales organization and with the Project Management Office (PMO) EEEC in Pune, India.
The focus right now will be on liquified gases applications and mainly full containment tanks where our standard Tank Gauging system is used together with some additional application specials.
WHO YOU ARE
To succeed in this role you need a thorough understanding of the radar technology and preferably experience with the tank gauging systems. We believe that you will succeed in this role if you are a customer focused team player with solid technical understanding. You have an engineering degree from university or equivalent experience and are fluent in both written and spoken English.
We also believe you are able to build good relationships with our internal and external customers.
We are looking for you who are calm, humble, customer and solution oriented.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This position is located at our Innovation Centre in Mölnlycke, Sweden.
Welcome with your application by sending in your CV and personal letter to personnel.rtr@emerson.com
Welcome with your application by sending in your CV and personal letter to personnel.rtr@emerson.com, no later than October 16th, 2023.
