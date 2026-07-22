Technical Office Manager
Tusa Energi AB / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2026-07-22
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Technical Office Manager
About the position
TUSA Energi AB is seeking a highly structured and solution-oriented Technical Office Manager to oversee and strengthen our technical site office operations in Boden. In this key position, you will be responsible for managing technical documentation, engineering coordination, quality control, and contract administration on-site. You will bridge the gap between engineering teams, project managers, sub-contractors, and clients in an international, fast-paced project environment.
Key responsibilities
Lead and manage the daily operations of the site's Technical Office.
Oversee technical documentation control, including submittals, RFIs (Requests for Information), design updates, and as-built drawings.
Coordinate technical matters between engineering teams, project management, and site execution teams.
Ensure compliance with Swedish building regulations, project specs, and industry quality standards.
Support contract administration and review design variations or scope changes.
Assist with progress tracking, quantity surveying, and reporting to project leadership.
Build and maintain efficient communication channels between local site teams and international engineering offices.
Qualifications
Higher education in Civil Engineering, Structural Engineering, Construction Management, or a related field.
Proven experience in a Technical Office, Design Coordination, or Engineering Management role within large construction or energy projects.
Strong knowledge of design management, technical submittal processes, and quality control.
Familiarity with Swedish construction standards, regulations, and contract types (e.g., AB/ABT) is a strong plus.
Advanced proficiency in CAD tools, project management software, and document control systems (EDMS).
Excellent written and spoken communication skills in both English and Swedish.
Turkish language skills are considered a strong advantage.
Personal attributes
Highly organized, methodical, and detail-oriented.
Strong problem-solving mindset with the ability to handle technical complexities on-site.
Excellent leadership and communication skills in multi-cultural teams.
Proactive and able to work effectively under tight deadlines.
Employment conditions & benefits
Full-time position, 40 hours per week.
Market-based salary depending on experience.
Pension and insurance in accordance with Swedish collective standards.
Opportunity to work in a growing international organization on major industrial energy projects.
Support for professional development and career growth.
Work location
Boden, Sweden
Application
Please send your CV and cover letter to:info@tusaenergi.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-17
E-post: info@tusaenergi.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tusa Energi AB
(org.nr 559306-3745)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Boden Construction Site Jobbnummer
10009573