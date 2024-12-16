Technical Manager
Join us in optimizing and streamlining Plasman Simrishamn and our Technical Department!
As the Technical Manager at Plasman Simrishamn, you will play a pivotal role in driving the development of our Technical Department. With a focus on innovation and continuous improvement, you will analyze, optimize, and implement future-proof processes that elevate our operations to the next level. You will also be a key member of the management team, contributing to the company's strategic success.
Your primary responsibilities as Technical Manager:
Leadership: Lead and develop the Technical Department, fostering engagement and success.
Strategic Analysis: Evaluate current workflows and drive improvement initiatives to enhance efficiency and reduce costs.
Maintenance and Production Technology: Ensure reliable operations and implement innovative solutions to optimize our equipment.
Project Management: Lead technical projects from concept to completion with clear goals and measurable outcomes.
Collaboration: Work closely with other departments to ensure seamless and efficient processes across the organization.
Qualifications for success:
Education and Experience: Degree in Engineering or a related technical field, along with significant industry experience , or equivalent.
Technical Expertise: Strong background in production technology, maintenance, and continuous improvement. Lean and Six Sigma experience is a plus.
Leadership: Proven track record of leading teams and projects, as well as driving change.
Analytical Skills: Ability to identify areas for improvement and translate them into actionable solutions.
Communication: Excellent leadership and communication skills, with the ability to engage and collaborate with diverse stakeholders. For this position, it is an advantage if you have good knowledge of Swedish and English, both spoken and written, as this facilitates communication with customers and colleagues.
Why join our team?
Be part of a team where your expertise will have a direct impact on our operational success. We offer a dynamic, fast-paced environment with opportunities for professional growth in the technical field.
Apply today!
Ready to optimize our processes and improve our technical efficiency? Send in your CV describing your experience and skills. Recruitment takes place on an ongoing basis and can be appointed before the application deadline.
Do you have questions?
Feel free to contact
Recruiting Plant Manager Patrik Ågren at patrik.agren@plasman.com
Recruiting HR Manager Emma Henriksson at emma.henriksson@plasman.com
Union contact Joakim Nordholme at joakim.nordholme@plasman.com
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Plasman Sverige AB
(org.nr 556222-5358), https://plasman.com/
Lindhagagatan 6 (visa karta
)
272 36 SIMRISHAMN Kontakt
Recruiting Plant Manager
Patrik Ågren patrik.agren@plasman.com Jobbnummer
9062252