Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Product Property Safety
Property-driven product development starts and ends with our customers. This means that we have to understand the future needs of our customers and define targets for our Product Properties accordingly. Does that sound like something you can handle and contribute to? Then you should apply for the position of Technical Manager within our team!
This is a unique opportunity to take on the key role of driving and developing one of Scania's eight product properties as a Technical Manager. This entitles understanding future needs in terms of trends and technologies that meet business demands and at the same time maximize the customer value over time. You will work with a diverse group of committed colleagues in a great working atmosphere where we have an open climate, support each other, and have fun.
At our department, the Technical Manager is also called the Product Property Manager.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country and internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported. In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your assignment
The Product Property Safety is a crucial pillar in Scania's strategy of driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system, where smart and safe transports play a key role in creating a world of mobility that is better for business, society, and the environment. As a product property manager, you will be responsible for driving the property work for the safety of trucks, buses, and services.
Therefore your main responsibilities will be to..
Set the roadmap for your property and define and set property targets in the product development flow.
Support R&D to ensure that the property targets reach the level of ambition for your property for all applications over time.
Represent Scania and interact with the other brands within the TRATON group.
Obtain information from the market, customers, and departments at Scania through benchmarking, customer clinics, and such.
In the position, you are also entitled to lead and coordinate your Vehicle Property Managers who possess deeper knowledge within their respective areas: Handling and steering, Active Safety, Braking, External Lighting, Security, Passive Safety, and Mobility.
Your profile
To succeed in this position you should be communicative, and feel comfortable with working both on your own and in a team, to guide and lead the development for the Product Property Safety. Important competencies in addition to technical expertise within the product property area are Scania development process and modularization, Customer knowledge, Complete vehicle knowledge, and the ability to lead cross-functional collaboration. For this role, it is also a prerequisite to have a large network of contacts in the development, product planning, and marketing departments.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group don't hesitate to contact:
Christian Gramm (Senior Manager, EMTM), at 08-55382982.
Cesar Stahlschmidt (Manager, EMTME), at 08-55352408.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-01-21. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
