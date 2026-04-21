Technical Leaders within Systems Engineering
Toyota Material Handling Europe AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Mjölby Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Mjölby
2026-04-21
, Boxholm
, Vadstena
, Motala
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toyota Material Handling Europe AB i Mjölby
, Örebro
, Borås
, Stockholm
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join a company where innovation meets purpose. At Toyota Material Handling's R&D department, Auto Solutions, we're not just developing autonomous warehouse vehicles - we're shaping the future of logistics. Here you'll have the opportunity to work close to the products in an environment that values collaboration, continuous learning, and real impact. Your ideas matter, your growth is supported, and your contribution helps us move the world smarter, safer, and more sustainably. Become part of something bigger-where technology drives progress and people drive innovation.
Your team and task to look forward to
At Auto Solutions we invest and have an exciting journey ahead of us. Currently, we have approx. 70 team members within Auto Solutions. The Complete Vehicle Engineering team consists of 12 experienced team members. We work in an agile setup in the intersection where hardware meets software. As part of our systems engineering team, your focus will be on leading system development and tailoring solutions for our customers' business needs.
Depending on your background and interests, the position can be shaped into one of following tracks.
Technical Lead - focus on technical delivery, drive and coordinate complex cross-functional work to ensure the best delivery with respect to performance and quality. You help the organization reach goals by creating clarity, enabling collaboration, and leading system integration activities.
Area Lead - focus on system development within one of the following areas, navigation or load handling. These areas include technology related to e.g. localization, path planning, perception, and sensor fusion. You will guide technology, roadmap, and system architecture for these areas.
Your responsibilities as System Engineer will include:
Design of system solutions for autonomous vehicles (forklifts). A safety-critical system including both hardware and software.
Contribute during entire development process, from pre-study to production.
Cross-functional collaboration, including interaction with customers and product management.
Contribute to continuous refinement of our way of working.
We're looking for people who bring a mix of the following skills and experiences:
A degree in Applied Physics, Electrical / Electronics, Mechatronics, Computer Science or equivalent.
Experience within the field of systems engineering, including concept development and pre-studies.
Experience within a relevant field preferably related to software engineering, e.g. design of autonomous vehicles, robotics, automation system.
Experience of technical leadership, e.g. for products, platforms, projects or programs.
Proficiency in both spoken and written English. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
You love to solve cross-functional technical challenges, combining a systematic approach with business focus. Staying updated on industry trends, you actively contribute to defining strategies for systems and components. Your strong communication skills help foster a positive and supportive team environment. We believe that your attitude is as important as your skills!
Who is R&D Toyota Material Handling Europe?
Toyota Material Handling Europe is a world leader in material handling and we are making large investments to meet the needs of the future. At our R&D department in Mjölby, 300 employees work on the development of our products and services as well as new innovative solutions. At Toyota, we work with a holistic perspective where employees have responsibility from concept to finished product.
At Toyota, we combine classic design with modern technology in automation, IoT and AI. Our product portfolio ranges from manual hand trucks to driverless vehicles with advanced technology. In the R&D department, we work with short development cycles to meet the demand of a rapidly growing market.
Together, we work in cross-functional teams with agile working methods. Everyday life at R&D alternates between theory and practice, with great opportunities for our engineers to test their new technical solutions in practice in our extensive modern test lab. Our large-scale production lies side by side with R&D, which creates good conditions for direct feedback from the practical application of the products.
The employees in R&D describe our managers and leaders as inclusive, attentive and without prestige. We at Toyota are keen to create a familiar working climate with opportunities for personal development and good career prospects.
Toyota Material Handling Europe as an employer
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we strive to be a friendly, safe, and progressive workplace. The culture is based on Toyota's values, where respect and caring actions are key words in the daily work. Our ambition is to strengthen competitiveness by increasing diversity in operations and taking advantage of differences. Through our environmental work, ambitious climate goals and our personnel policy, we work to be a sustainable employer.
In order to create the conditions for a sustainable everyday life, we offer our employees flextime and the opportunity to work remotely on a part-time basis. We have good training opportunities with free access to gyms and group training, as well as a generous wellness allowance.
Application
Send your application no later than 2026-05-05.
If you are applying for a job and have a protected identity you should contact HR, who will guide you further for a secure application process.
For more information please contact:
Maria Strahl, Manager Complete Vehicle Engineering, maria.strahl@toyota-industries.eu
Matilda Norberg, Talent Acquisition Partner, matilda.norberg@toyota-industries.eu
Instagram: ToyotaMHsweden
Linkedin: Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden AB
#MS Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toyota Material Handling Europe AB
(org.nr 556491-9537)
Mjölby, Svarrvargatan 8 (visa karta
)
595 35 MJÖLBY Arbetsplats
Toyota Material Handeling Manufacturing Europe Kontakt
Contact
Toyota Material Handling felicia.evelinabjork@toyota-industries.eu Jobbnummer
9866710