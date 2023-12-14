Technical lead Systems Engineer to Saab Air Traffic Management
2023-12-14
Saab Air Traffic Management is expanding and looking for senior systems engineers to join our Tower Systems Team in Gothenburg, Sweden. Here you will work with exciting and challenging tasks and collaborate with experienced colleagues in an environment that fosters career development and personal growth.
About the company
The department Air Traffic Management Tower Systems (ATM TS) develops world-class air traffic control products. These systems streamline air traffic control for airports ranging in size from small private airports to global hubs. Saab ATM continues to be a world leader in air traffic control systems by continuously developing innovative products, such as the Integrated Air Traffic Control Suite (I-ATS), which digitally upgrades and consolidates air traffic control towers. Our solutions manage thousands of incoming and outgoing flights all over the world. If you are curious about I-ATS, please visit (https://www.saab.com/products/integrated-atc-suite-i-ats).
Job description
In this position you will be the technical lead for one or several customer projects, delivering our air traffic control system I-ATS to worldwide customers. Your overall responsibility will be focusing on ensuring that the technical delivery aligns with customer requirements as well as industry standards and regulations. You will collaborate closely with the program manager and act as the point of contact for all technical aspects of the delivery. You will lead, plan, and coordinate the work of other systems engineers involved in the project.
You and the team will be involved during the entire project life cycle, performing requirements analysis, developing requirement specifications, and configuring the system. You will also have the opportunity to travel to our worldwide customers to participate in testing and validation of the system as well as installation and commissioning at customer site.
This position requires collaboration with system developers, project managers, customers and end-users. As we deliver systems to airports all around the world, you will be a key individual in getting the system installed at the customer site. You will be involved in different activities such as customer workshops and on-site training. Business trips generally range from a few days to a week every other month all around the world.
The position is located in Gothenburg at Lindholmen Science Park, with the possibility of a hybrid work arrangement.
Your profile
To be successful in this role you must be self-motivated and appreciate continuous learning. Since we work team-based and interact with customers, it is important that you are a communicative person with strong collaboration skills. You have good planning skills and the ability to prioritize your work efficiently since you will be working towards set deadlines. We believe that you are a flexible person who appreciates the opportunity to work in a developing environment and gets the opportunity to explore different places around the world.
You hold at least a bachelor's degree in computer science, software engineering or an equivalent field. Alternatively, you have extensive experience and knowledge within the Air Traffic Management domain. In addition, you have a minimum of 5 years experience in a similar role and have a great interest in technical and complex software systems, preferably within Air Traffic Management. The position requires that you are fluent in English, both verbal and written.
You have experience in the following areas:
• System specification and verification
• Delivery and/or integration of complex Software systems
• Customer interaction and leading negotiations
• Technical Leadership
It is an advantage if you have experience in the following areas:
• Project Management
• Aviation background
• Cyber security
• Safety critical systems
• Software Development
• Network fundamentals and design
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Application process
If you feel that this is a role for you, you are most welcome to send your application! Saab collaborates with Skill in this recruitment process, the position involves employment directly at Saab in Gothenburg.
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, please contact Ben Saeang at ben.saeang@skill.se
.
About us
We welcome you to a workplace with inspiring challenges where the meeting between competence and personality builds the foundation for our success. We believe that an open environment, where everyone's opinions and ideas are welcome, is a prerequisite for our future development. At Saab, you get the opportunity to influence your career development based on your areas of interest.
If you are curious to read about Saab's benefits offered to the employees, please visit (https://www.saab.com/career/saab-life/why-saab/benefits-in-sweden).
