Technical Lead Full stack
2023-04-27
Your mission
Be a Technical Leader (Full Stack developer Node.js + React.js) in the Digital Product Factory team
Be a driver for planning, developing, and implementing user interface
Work with designers and software engineers to develop modern & intuitive user interfaces, with a high focus on great user experience
Be a mentor for other developers
Must have
Minimum 7 years of total IT experience
Minimum 4 years of recent experience as a full stack with Node.js and React
Practical experience in Node.js microservice development, building API and scripts in Node.js environment
Practical experience and knowledge of React.js
Minimum 2 years of experience leading a technical team
Secure optimal performance of the central database and responsiveness to front-end requests
Enable the development of high-performance applications by writing testable, reusable, and efficient code
Secure implementation of effective security protocols, data protection measures and storage solutions
Knowledge of Progressive Web App principles
Working experience in HTML5, CSS3 & responsive web design, Browser testing, troubleshooting, and debugging
Hands-on experience in code repository / CI&CD including GitHub Actions, Azure DevOps Pipelines, GitLab and others
In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development, and deployment)
Focus on continuous code improvements to optimize performance
Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions
Nice to have
Experience in Nest.js
Secure high-quality graphic standards and brand consistency
Self-motivated, working independently and as part of the team
Experience in SCRUM methodology
Excellent communication skills and resilient
Customer-oriented
Proactive problem solver
Who are you
Your transparency, commitment, collaborative attitude, and reliability make your colleagues and customers trust you
You have strong communication and interpersonal skills
You take responsibility for your choices in the initiatives you are involved in
You are genuinely interested in co-creation with users
Test & learn is your second nature, as well as a proactive search for efficient & modern solutions with great user experience
You are resilient and are used to living in a changing world
Hyper virtual collaboration has no secret for you
