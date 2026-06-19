Technical Lead Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-06-19
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
We are doing something unique in the energy industry – our technology enables larger amounts of electricity to reach customers with minimal environmental impact. As pioneers and market leaders, we deliver cutting-edge technology to customers all over the world.
Are you a driven team player with the ambition to grow through new challenges? Then this could be the right opportunity for you. Take the chance to become our Technical Lead Engineer and join a strong team of experts within Grid Automation Systems, based in Västerås.
You will be part of Network Control, which provides leading network control systems for managing planned and unplanned outages, generation, transmission, and distribution systems, SCADA and process control solutions, as well as tools for commercial energy management. Our solutions meet the most critical needs of power and energy utilities. You will work as a project Lead Engineer, in project deliveries of Network Manager. Network Manager is Hitachi Energy's SCADA/EMS/GMS system.
How You Will Make a Difference
Take ownership of the overall technical solution in complex system delivery projects
Plan and follow up on all technical activities to ensure smooth execution
Lead and motivate a cross-functional project team to deliver high-quality results
Collaborate directly with national and/or international customers to define and agree on system design
Coordinate onboarding of team members and clarify technical project requirements
Oversee and coordinate key project phases such as factory testing, installation, and final system verification
Ensure that all technical work complies with cybersecurity standards and ethical guidelines
Contribute to continuous improvement of our products and project processes
Your Background
Bachelor's or master's degree in engineering or a related technical field
Proactive and results-oriented with a strong sense of ownership
A collaborative team player with a positive and solution-oriented mindset
Excellent communication skills and the ability to clearly explain complex ideas
Fluency in spoken and written English
Experience in project management, SCADA-systems and/or Network Manager is considered meritorious
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
For questions about the position, contact Recruiting manager Lovisa Håkansson, lovisa.hakansson@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Skogeby, +46 107-38 16 42; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Kevin Galloway, kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9971499