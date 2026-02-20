Technical Lead AWS (Multi-cloud)
2026-02-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Borås
, Vårgårda
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a Cloud Platform function where you'll help shape, develop and operate a multi-cloud platform across AWS, Azure and GCP. The focus is on building secure, scalable and cost-efficient cloud services and guardrails that make it easier for product and engineering teams to deliver-while staying aligned with security, compliance and business goals.
The environment is highly collaborative and senior, combining cloud architecture, software engineering and platform operations. You'll take a lead role in setting direction, accelerating cloud adoption through automation and reference architectures, and acting as a trusted advisor across the organization.
Job DescriptionDesign and evolve AWS-based architectures supporting enterprise workloads with strong security, scalability and compliance.
Contribute to multi-cloud strategy and provide architectural guidance across AWS, Azure and GCP.
Develop and maintain boilerplates, reference architectures and automation to speed up cloud adoption.
Enable effective governance through guardrails, standards and developer tooling that support autonomous teams.
Drive CI/CD adoption using GitHub and modern development workflows.
Strengthen observability and cost optimization through relevant tooling and practices.
Act as an advisor to engineering teams on cloud architecture, security and cost management.
Partner with stakeholders across technology, security and finance to align cloud usage with business objectives.
Contribute to knowledge sharing, communities of practice and developer enablement initiatives.
RequirementsDeep hands-on experience with AWS architecture and services (compute, storage, networking, security, IAM).
Experience with GCP and/or Azure in a multi-cloud context.
Strong knowledge of DevOps practices, software development tooling and CI/CD pipelines (GitHub Actions preferred).
Experience with observability platforms (CloudWatch, Datadog).
Experience in cost optimization and FinOps practices.
Knowledge of infrastructure as code (Terraform, CloudFormation or similar).
Nice to haveExperience with Cloudflare.
Application
