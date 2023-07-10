Technical Lead
2023-07-10
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Technical Lead to join our passionate team in Stockholm. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European Battery Factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
Key responsibiltiies:
• Ensure proper documentation of processes, automation design, and other related technical specifications.
• Guiding the team through the development of high-quality, innovative software solutions and algorithms.
• Lead and mentor therefore a team of analysts and developers, promoting an agile and collaborative work environment.
• Ensuring efficient software integrations across all solutions and platforms, and maintaining a robust back-end infrastructure.
• Developing and maintaining CI/CD pipelines.
• Utilizing knowledge in augmented/virtual reality to enhance our software solutions.
• Leveraging knowledge representation and reasoning to contribute to algorithm development and overall solution design.
• Design and implement comprehensive IT solutions.
Qualifications/education/experience
• Education: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field.
• Experience: At least 5 years of experience in software development.
