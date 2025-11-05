Technical Lead
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Technical Lead to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
THE ROLE
This is a technical role to perform Functional safety Management for the project according to ISO-26262.
AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY:
Support and lead DIA preparation.
Support and lead Safety plan preparation.
Ensure organisation and project specific safety culture.
Ensure involvement on safety activity in all phases of development
Management of Safety requirements and architecture.
Ensure availability of necessary work products in all phases of development.
Support and lead Functional safety reviews and audits.
EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEGDE:
Essential:
Should have extensive experience in Functional safety activity for any automotive project.
Good understanding of IS0 26262 .
Hands on experience on HARA, FSC, TSC, FMEA and FTA.
Experience on tools and software qualification.
Experience on working with automotive software
Good understanding of various vehicle systems, functions and working principles.
Experience in functional safety audit and assessment.
Carweaver Experience.
Good to have:
ISO 26262 certification from reputed institutes
Work experience in software development/System engineering/verification and validation activity
Basic understanding of auto motive electronics
Basic understanding of ASPICE.
Good understanding of various country specific rules and regulations
Education Requirements:
Bachelor's/ Master's degree in electrical, electronics, computer, mechanical or other appropriate engineering discipline.
In return for bringing your expertise to our business we offer a competitive salary along with excellent benefits including:
Private Health Insurance
Parental Leave
Continued Training (through our internal portal and external resources)
Sick Leave
Flexible Working Hours (Flex Time)
Pension Scheme
Employee Referral Scheme
25 Days of Holiday plus Bank Holidays
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
