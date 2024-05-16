Technical Lead

Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2024-05-16


As a part of the project team in Sweden, one would have to
· Minimum 10 Year of Developmnent Experience in Teamcenter
• Design PLM solutions which are well aligned with business requirement
• Guide offshore team for solution implementation
· Proactive Participation in new developments and projects
• Experience of working with Teamcenter Manufacturing Process Planning is must.
• Good experience in developing multiple BOM Types
• Configure and maintain Change Management module including workflow updates as required
· Management of security (project & role based) using Access Manager.
• Develop and maintain Teamcenter workflows collaboratively with the business including overall design and workflow handlers Create Teamcenter integration solution design specifications
· Collaborate with Suppliers stake holders and communicate solution
· Documenting processes and best practices for Teamcenter for End Users and Administrators
· Importing of legacy data from various sources into Teamcenter.
· Assist with the planning, testing, and deployment of system updates and upgrades collaborating with various business functions to coordinate outages as necessary.
· Establish, test, and maintain disaster recovery plans.
· Perform root cause analysis debugging problems with Teamcenter and then developing, testing, and implementing fixes to prevent recurrence.
· Document all aspects of the system such that knowledge is readily shared amongst all those tasked with supporting Teamcenter.
· Develop training, coach, and mentor users aimed at improving their overall efficiency and usage of the system.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-15
E-post: vikas.koul@hcl.com

HCL Technologies Sweden AB (org.nr 556955-5609), https://www.hcltech.com/geo-presence/sweden
Odinsgatan 13 Vån 5 (visa karta)
411 03  GÖTEBORG

