Technical Lead
Acumant AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2024-04-26
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Acumant AB i Solna
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
As the ERP Technical Lead, you will play a pivotal role in the successful implementation, configuration, and maintenance of our ERP systems. This role requires a blend of technical expertise, leadership skills, and a deep understanding of ERP functionalities. You will lead a team of developers and engineers to ensure the ERP solutions align with business needs and objectives.
Responsibilities:
1. ERP System Implementation:
Lead the technical aspects of ERP system implementation projects, including requirement analysis, solution design, configuration, customization, and integration.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business processes and translate them into ERP system configurations and workflows.
Ensure adherence to project timelines, budget, and quality standards throughout the implementation lifecycle.
2. Team Leadership:
Provide leadership and guidance to a team of ERP developers, engineers, and technical specialists.
Foster a collaborative and high-performance work environment, promoting knowledge sharing and professional growth among team members.
Conduct regular performance evaluations, provide constructive feedback, and identify training needs to support team development.
3. Technical Expertise:
Serve as the subject matter expert on ERP system architecture, functionalities, modules, and integration points.
Design and implement technical solutions to address complex business requirements and system enhancements.
Stay updated on industry best practices, emerging technologies, and trends related to ERP systems and recommend innovative solutions to optimize system performance and efficiency.
4. System Maintenance and Support:
Oversee the ongoing maintenance, monitoring, and optimization of ERP systems to ensure stability, scalability, and reliability.
Troubleshoot technical issues, perform root cause analysis, and implement timely resolutions to minimize system downtime and disruptions.
Provide technical support and guidance to end-users, resolving escalated issues and ensuring a seamless user experience.
5. Documentation and Governance:
Develop and maintain comprehensive technical documentation, including system configurations, customizations, workflows, and integration specifications.
Establish and enforce governance policies, standards, and procedures for ERP system development, deployment, and maintenance activities.
Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and security protocols to safeguard sensitive data and ensure data integrity within the ERP environment.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field; advanced degree or relevant certifications (e.g., ERP certification, PMP) preferred.
Proven experience (X years) in ERP system implementation, customization, and support, with expertise in leading full lifecycle ERP projects.
Strong technical proficiency in ERP platforms (e.g., SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics) and related technologies (e.g., SQL, Java, .NET).
Demonstrated leadership skills with the ability to motivate, mentor, and manage a diverse technical team.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
Analytical mindset with problem-solving abilities and a keen attention to detail.
Familiarity with agile methodologies and project management frameworks.
Knowledge of industry-specific ERP solutions and domain expertise in areas such as finance, supply chain, manufacturing, or human resources is a plus. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-05
E-post: careers@acumant.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Acumant AB
(org.nr 559323-3991)
Gårdsvägen 8 (visa karta
)
169 70 SOLNA Kontakt
Manju Siddoutam careers@acumant.com Jobbnummer
8640170