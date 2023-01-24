Technical Lead - SW platform for location technique
2023-01-24
The industry is going through big changes - the transformation to the smart and connected factory. Join our team and develop innovative solutions for sustainable, flexible and wireless industrial production.
The Role
In this role, you lead and coordinate a software team with developers in Sweden and Germany. You manage the software platform and facilitate daily meetings for the team. You also contribute technically by reviewing and writing code. Most of the platform and existing products are written in C/C++, and we build software for both Linux and Windows systems. Our team create products within the field of indoor location solutions down to millimeter accuracy. Together with your colleagues, and in close collaboration with our sales and marketing team, you are involved in every step of the way - from initial idea to final product for industrial indoor location, automation and robot solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead a team of four/five developers located in Sweden and Germany
Drive the development of the Industrial Location Software Platform
Manage product roadmap and backlog
Conduct agile ceremonies as scrum master
Collaborate with marketing departments, customer centers and external partners
Guide team members through technical issues and challenges
You report to Team Manager Total Workstation Stefan Olofsson.
City: Nacka, Stockholm. We have a hybrid workplace.
What we expect from you
You have an academic education within computer science or similar and experience from software development in an agile way. You are a team player, have good communication skills in English and experience from planning other developers work.
We believe that you are a person that like to keep up with the latest technology and methods and want to contribute to development of long-lasting solutions.
As a person, you are entrepreneurial and a true team player with a "can-do" attitude, easy to interact with and eager to learn. You are self-organized, committed and customer-focused.
Further information:
Please contact recruiting manager Stefan Olofsson, Stefan.olofsson@atlascopco.com
, for more information.
