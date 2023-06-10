Technical Inside Sales Representative for an International Company!
If you want to be involved in building a new department of technical inside sales representatives, you have found the position for you. In this role, you will work with short and long sales processes divided by geographical areas. You will have your customers whom you will drive sales with from the office, and you will have the opportunity to develop within an already large but rapidly growing company.
The client works with IT-based security solutions and is a growing player in the market. They are expanding their sales operations with an inside sales team, and the main focus will be working with small and medium-sized businesses. You will be responsible for building long-term relationships with a focus on customer satisfaction, initially with existing customers and potentially with your prospects in the future. You will have the opportunity to be involved in the entire process with the customer and support them in small individual assignments as well as large, complex installations and solutions.
Work tasks
• Be responsible for a significant portion of the company's accounts and drive growth
• Build long-term relationships with new and existing customers
• Proactively work with customers to easily meet their emerging needs
• Identify new solutions to help the customer find the best solution to their problem
• Has approximately 2-5 years of experience as a sales representative, account manager, or similar role in a relevant industry or has experience with IT security solutions as an installer
• Has at least a completed high school education, preferably in a technical field
• Has excellent proficiency in French and English, both spoken and written
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge of Salesforce
• Experience with SaaS solutions and/or the security industry
• Can communicate in Swedish
To succeed in this role, we believe you have the following personal qualities:
We would prefer you to have the ability to drive your work forward independently and are not afraid to pick up the phone and call the customer. You would ask one question too many and enjoy working together with others. We see that you have high ambition and a desire to develop and learn. During the recruitment process, we will focus on the following personal qualities:Results-oriented
• Structured
• Service-minded
• Self-sufficient
• Results-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
