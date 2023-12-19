Technical Implementation Consultant
2023-12-19
Why We Work at Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet unlocks the power of data through analytics, creating a better tomorrow. Each day, we are finding new ways to strengthen our award-winning culture and accelerate creativity, innovation and growth. Our 6,000+ global team members are passionate about what we do. We are dedicated to helping clients turn uncertainty into confidence, risk into opportunity and potential into prosperity. Bold and diverse thinkers are always welcome. Come join us!
The Technical Implementation Consultant guides the customer through the implementation of D&B Integrated Products and D&B connectors. This person provides support to a customers' technical team by providing best practice advice and issue resolution during the customers' integration project of D&B integrated products delivered.
The Technical Implementation Consultant will also manage minor projects individually or as resource in part of larger projects. They will work closely with internal stakeholders to maintain high level of knowledge in the integrated and connector products.
What we are looking for:
Customer-centric consultant
Technically versed communicator in and around technical topics
Strong technical project manager to deliver results & meeting customer expectations
Data-driven problem-solver
Smart, adaptable, and open-minded team player
Experience:
Experience collecting and documenting requirements in formats such as user stories & use cases
Experience in project work and consulting/leading
1- 3 years' experience in a customer facing role
Experience in defining and building functional solution architectures that involve multi-layered, distributed systems
Experience in software development, infrastructure, and/or IT support
Experience working, developing/configuring CRMs, such as Salesforce, MS Dynamics, SAP
Knowledge of technologies, frameworks and databases, such as Java (Spring, Eclipse), .NET, XML, SQL, JSON, SOAP, REST, HTML
