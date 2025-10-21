Technical Field Engineer
Ready to Power Progress in the Nordics? Become Our Next Nordic Technical Field Engineer - Industry Lubricants
Employment: Full time, permanent
Start: ASAP
Location: Home based covering primarily Sweden and Finland, with travel across the Nordic countries
Are you passionate about helping industrial customers achieve their strategic goals while optimizing production, reducing total cost of ownership, and lowering their carbon footprint?
At TotalEnergies, we don't just sell lubricants - we enable transformation. As our Nordic Technical Field Engineer, you'll be at the heart of driving sustainable performance across a diverse and dynamic industrial landscape. You'll work hand-in-hand with our sales teams to deliver high-impact technical solutions that support our ambitious growth plans and contribute directly to our business success.
You will report to the Lubricants Industry Sales Manager Nordic and be part of a committed and engaged Lubricants industry team.
This is your opportunity to join one of the world's leading energy companies and make a real difference - not just in our business, but in the future of industry.
Main responsibilities:
Technical support and Customer support
* Train and advise sales teams and customers on industrial products and technical services
* Provide technical assistance to customers together with Sales. E.g. technical audits, inspections and open gear cleaning at customer sites, actively demonstrating Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) approach.
* Maintain the services associated with the sale (audits, analysis, lubrication software, grease plans, briefing notes, arguments, etc.).
* Participate in sales training and product courses.
* Handle technical complaints in collaboration with HQ.
* Participating in international Technical Meetings
* Ensure application of Health, Safety, Environment & Quality policy of the TotalEnergies Nordic Hub.
Sales and business development
* Collaborate with the Sales Managers to achieve the sales objectives
* Participate in sales meetings, courses and other customer events
* Visit customers and prospects and participate in the identification of growth opportunities
* CRM system: Responsible for accurate and updated information
What you bring to the table
Professionally
* Bachelor of Chemical Sciences/engineer and/or 3-5 years of experience in a similar position
* Documented technical knowledge of industrial processes, equipment and lubrication applications
* Comprehensive experience in the Industrial lubricants business and the various product segments and ability to master the main aspects of this activity
* Customer management and sales experience
* High level of customer and technical orientation
* Solid Microsoft Office skills
* Fluency in Swedish or one of the Nordic languages and English is mandatory. French is an advantage but not required.
Personally
You're a confident communicator who connects easily with people at all levels - from the factory floor to the boardroom. Proactive and self-driven, you thrive on solving challenges and making things happen. Your structured approach and sharp planning skills help you stay focused on what matters most, even in fast-paced and demanding environments.
You're energized by being on the move, motivated by travel, and unfazed by pressure. You know how to prioritize, adapt, and deliver - always with the customer's success in mind.
Additional information:
* Home based office
* Travel activity: 2-3 days a week
* Geographical preference: Mid- Sweden
What we bring
* A flexible job where you have the chance to shape your own daily routine
* Becoming part of an international company with a high diversity
* Continuous training and development - up to 5 days a year
* Competitive compensation package including company car
Come join one of the world's major players in the global energy transition
TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables, and electricity. With over 100,000 employees, TotalEnergies is committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner, and accessible to as many people as possible. We are the largest oil and gas operator in Denmark, but our vision is clear when it comes to supporting the transition towards a low-carbon future.
Safety - Respect for Each Other - Pioneer Spirit - Stand Together - Performance Minded
Interested?
For this recruitment, we are partnering with Jefferson Wells, a ManpowerGroup company. If you have any questions, please contact the responsible Recruitment Consultant, Sara Bahlenberg, at +46 70 790 86 26 or sara.bahlenberg@jeffersonwells.se
