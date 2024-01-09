Technical Expert Radio Testing
Qrios Minds AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qrios Minds AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be a part of developing our department for radio testing? Do you have the ability and interest to see your coworkers succeed in their work? We are looking for a Senior Engineer with several years of experience in hands-on radio testing to Intertek. The purpose of the position is to develop the department technically and in terms of personnel. This is not a managerial role in the first place, you have an eye on the department's long-term development.
We are looking forward to receiving your application today. The position is full-time and is located on site in Kista.
#LI-JJ1
About the position
About the role
Intertek are growing their capabilities in Radio testing to meet future demands and are looking for an experienced person to help uthem build and shape the Radio team. We see a rising demand for services towards classic radio (2G/3G/4G) and next generation radio 5G&6G as well as towards testing of Wi-Fi etc.
Responsibilities:
• Be a mentor for the other team members when it comes to hands on testing in our lab
• Be part of recruiting team members
• Develop test requirements and test plans for customer verification projects
• Technical support internally and to clients
• Keep track of what is happening in the regulatory area of Radio testing
• Coaching the team
• Review technical reports
• Actively communicate with existing and future clients
Why Choose Intertek? You will have the opportunity to work on varied tasks in close collaboration with friendly and dedicated colleagues. We are a friendly group with a down-to-earth atmosphere and an open-door policy. We offer a well-organized introduction, mentorship, and training for your new career with us. At Intertek, there are also ample opportunities to broaden and develop your skills in several other areas of the business. We are a secure workplace with collective agreements and benefit packages.
Your profile
You are a hands-on practical test engineer with an interest or experience in leadership/management. You would find it exciting to have the opportunity to shape and grow our team and our business within Radio testing. You will be supporting and training our team members in their daily testing as well as giving technical support to our clients. As the senior person in the team you will be the one to investigate and keep us updated in coming regulations and technologies in Radio. You will also have your own client projects where you perform measurements according to ETSI, FCC and ISED radio standarder. You thrive in an environment where you can use your business acumen as well as your analytical skills.
We are looking for someone with:
• Bachelor/Master's degree within electrical engineering or similar experience
• Experience from the radio/telecom sector, preferably with experience and knowledge of some of 2G/3G/4G/5G, WiFi, BT/BLE
• Full professional proficiency in English, both spoken and written
• Hands on experience from performing Radio testing
• Experience from coaching/mentoring others
• Capability to understand a standard and transform it to a testplan
• Experience from working with clients
About the organisation
Intertek - making the world safer At Intertek, we work every day to make the world safer. Our competent employees deliver innovative solutions in quality assurance, risk minimization, sustainability, and market access for customers locally and globally. When we test and certify new products, we can ensure that they do not break, catch fire, or release toxic chemicals that could harm people and the environment. We have 46,000 employees worldwide, and in Sweden, we are located in Stockholm, Västerås, and Alnarp, with approximately 400 employees in total Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "965". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios Minds AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), http://www.qrios.se/ Arbetsplats
Qrios Life Science & Engineering AB Kontakt
Joacim Jonasson joacim.jonasson@qrios.se Jobbnummer
8377549