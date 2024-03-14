Technical Expert - Road NVH - Driving Experience.
2024-03-14
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
At the Driving Experience within Product Creation at Volvo Cars we are responsible for that our attributes within the area of Driving Dynamics and Noise Vibration and Harshness are supported in the vehicle programmes, both in terms of customer and legal requirements.
As a Technical Expert you will drive the pre-development of chassis systems and body acoustics that support high comfort levels, well controlled vehicle dynamics and low rolling resistance. The role delivers scientific and strategic input, addresses, and resolves key technical issues as well as global surveillance, including customer needs and benchmark, within area of expertise.
What you'll do
You will be a part of a team to strengthen the deliverables and development of the next generation electrical cars.
Your main responsibility will be to:
* Lead pre-development of Road NVH and vehicle dynamics of chassis systems and vehicle structures towards a sustainable future.
* Drive and develop efficient analysis methods and implement in conceptual studies
* Support teams in complex analysis tasks
* Define and drive the strategic knowledge building for the organisation utilizing state of the art competence centra, e.g., academia or institutes, as well as benchmark within area
* Contribute to external exposure of Volvo Car's personal and sustainability leadership (e.g., through expert groups, scientific articles, and public outreach)
* Teach, mentor and coach
You will participate in the development of improved or new methods and measurement capability as well as in implementations of new software / hardware.
You should have knowledge of applied acoustics and be able to discuss and support the needs - it is together as a team that you will drive change.
You and your skills
You are known for your great analytical capability. You are customer focused, result oriented and possess good interpersonal skills as well as good communications skills. You are a team-player with great collaboration skills with a sense of accountability and are also comfortable working independently.
* PhD or equivalent experience, within relevant area
* Knowledge and experience of structural system development within automotive industry
* Skills in Chassis concept development structural dynamics, material development and advanced manufacturing methods.
* Basic competence in sustainability and life cycle analyses
* Scientific foundation and visionary
* Experience of leading and development of individuals and teams
* High level of communication skill and presentation techniques
* Good analytic ability and talent to do syntheses
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact Hiring Manager Kristofer Weiner at, kristoffer.weiner@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Senior Recruiter Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
Please apply to us as soon as possible as interviews will be held continuously but no later than 28th of March 2024. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR.
