Technical Engineering Manager
Kindred People AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kindred People AB i Stockholm
The role
As a Technical Engineering Manager in the Player Account Management department, you lead a cross-functional team of software engineers. You are accountable for the team's deliverables, ensuring solutions meet both functional and non-functional requirements. As a leader you create a culture of accountability, where each team member understands their impact on outcomes and takes ownership for their products. By working closely with the Product Owner, you ensure effective ways of working that enables your team to produce high-quality solutions that our customers will love. In addition, you own the team's technical roadmap, ensuring that quality is not compromised.
You are a passionate leader with a commitment to inspire and empower your team. You mentor engineers, fostering a culture of ownership and collaboration, while supporting career growth. You collaborate with stakeholders across the organisation, ensuring alignment and clear communication on priorities, risks, and outcomes.
Key Responsibilities of the role
Technical Ownership
Own and drive the team's technical roadmap in alignment with organisational objectives, ensuring a strong collaboration with the Product Owner
Take responsibility for production stability and quality, addressing any issues or incidents head-on
Ensure technical debt is identified, prioritised, and systematically addressed
Collaborate with Architects, UX Designers, and Principal Engineers to deliver scalable and maintainable solutions
Champion engineering best practices, including code quality, security, testing, and documentation
Ways of working
Lead, and continuously improve, the teams agile processes ensuring effective planning and execution
Ensure the team delivers predictable, high-quality and compliant outcomes
Honor team commitments made to timelines for strategic initiatives
Promote fast delivery of value through experimentations and iterations
Oversee the team's capacity planning and resource allocation
Embrace new productivity, AI and automation tools, always striving to make the team more efficient
Accountability for Outcomes
Take full accountability for the team's deliverables, ensuring alignment with business objectives
Secure end-to-end deliveries by establishing collaboration and clear agreements with any other teams involved
Act as a single point of ownership for ensuring solutions meet both functional and non-functional requirements
Actively participate in product discussions to ensure technical feasibility and alignment
Act as the primary driver for balancing product delivery with technical excellence together with the PO
Ensure that you, and your team, adhere to the Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) obligations within your direct responsibility and control.
Ensure any non-compliance incidents within your team are raised through the appropriate channels (Compliance Incidents Process) and that your team are informed of any reporting processes relevant to them.
Challenge processes, policies and projects that will negatively impact compliance within the Group.
Ensure your team's completion of all mandatory compliance trainings within the set deadline.
Reach out to the Compliance Teams if unsure of any of your compliance obligations or the requirements are unclear.
Team Leadership & People Management
Mentor and coach engineers, fostering career growth and technical expertise
Build and nurture a culture of ownership, accountability and collaboration within and outside of the team
Continuously evaluate performance and provide actionable feedback to your team members, setting compensation accordingly
Promote team wellness and engagement, driving a positive and inclusive team environment
Recruit top talent, considering best fit, skills and dynamics for the team needs
Stakeholder Collaboration
Serve as the key liaison between PAM, other Tech departments, product management and other stakeholders
Clearly communicate technical challenges, risks, and trade-offs to non-technical stakeholders
Ensure cross-functional alignment on priorities and deliverables
Support your peers across the larger PAM organisation, seeing how you can help with the big picture
We think that you have:
Proven experience as an Engineering Manager, Team Lead, or a similar role
A strong technical background in software development, with hands-on experience in system design, architecture and managing technical debt
Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies and improving team processes
Demonstrated ability to take ownership and accountability for technical and business outcomes
Excellent interpersonal and leadership skills, with a track record of building high-performing teams
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to balance strategic and tactical priorities
We'd also love it if you have:
Experience working in cross-functional environments with architecture, UX, and product teams
Familiarity with modern software development practices and tools
Ability to balance technical leadership with people management responsibilities effectively Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kindred People AB
(org.nr 556594-1621) Jobbnummer
9516135