Technical Engineer Zuken E3
2025-04-08
Why Maandag Nordic? With us, you'll get the chance to really put your ideas into action. We offer a work environment where you can grow and learn through hands-on experience - trying things out, making mistakes, and improving.
For more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Are you an engineer who enjoys technical challenges and wants to make a real difference in society? We're looking for a driven and curious engineer who wants to work at the forefront of a digitalized world, solving exciting and meaningful problems for clients in industries where innovation is moving fast - particularly defense and industrial sectors.
Start: According to agreement
Location: Luleå
Duration: Long term. 6 months to start, after this period our client's goal is to give you an offer or you will extend the contract through Maandag Nordic
As an technical engineer in this role, you'll work as a consultant in collaborative teams, either on-site with clients or from our clients modern office in Luleå. You'll be part of projects that contribute to a safer, smarter, and more sustainable society, with a focus on assignments in the defense industry. Your tasks will vary depending on your experience and interest. You may work with software development at different stages of the product life cycle, or with hardware-near tasks. For more experienced professionals, there are opportunities to tackle complex engineering challenges, contribute to technical discussions, and actively share knowledge within the team.
Key responsibilities:
• Contribute to product development with a focus on software, but also hardware-related areas
• Work on projects for clients in the defense and industrial sectors
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams and support less experienced colleagues when applicable
• Adapt to various phases of product and system development depending on client needs
• Maintain high standards in safety and confidentiality, especially within defense-related projects
In addition to exciting technical work, you'll join a growing team where culture matters. Our client values openness, collaboration, and team spirit - and they make sure to have fun along the way with social activities and a supportive atmosphere.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have:
• A technical university degree, preferably in electronics, but other engineering backgrounds are also welcome
• Experience in system development, product development, or similar fields
• Experience with Zuken E3, knowledge of Catia V5 is a plus
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both in written and verbal language
• A strong interest in software development, even if your background is more hardware-focused
• You are a proactive, humble, and team-oriented person who thrives in new situations and takes initiative
Because the role involves work covered by defense confidentiality regulations, you will need to pass a security clearance and background check. Ersättning
