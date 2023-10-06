Technical Director
Toca Boca AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-10-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toca Boca AB i Stockholm
Are you ready to take on the challenge of bringing our amazing ideas and game alive? We're looking for a Technical Director to own the technical vision for our game and to build a scalable and robust platform on which we can iterate and create great experiences for our players.
In this position, you'll build upon and run a technical organization that supports the game to evolve from pre-production into a scalable, stable, secure and maintainable live production platform that will support "the game" now and in the future.
We will be happy to tell you a lot more about the project during an interview!
What you'll be doing:
-
Own technical vision & set strategic direction for "the game"
-
Make sure all team members can contribute to "the game" by ensuring sustainable processes and workflows
-
Assess the technical capability/cost of features
-
Provide technical direction, vision and roadmaps, enabling leads to make autonomous decisions while keeping the overall tech teams unified.
-
Represent "the game" tech in stakeholder and cross department discussions
-
Responsible for technical reporting and stakeholder metrics
-
Pro-actively work with recruitment and roadmap planning
-
Work as the bridge between production and tech organization, supporting smooth communication and collaboration
-
Provide mentoring and support to Tech Leads across the team
What we are looking for:
-
You have experience and deep understanding from building multiplayer and 3D gameplay systems
-
Experience with performance engineering, Data Oriented Design and other techniques for building large scale mobile games that can scale from running on low end devices to high end devices
-
You have been part of shipping at least a couple of games
-
Previous experience in strategic leadership position
-
Deep understanding of game engines and game development pipelines and flows
Good to know
Noid is part of the global company Spin Master and we are sitting in the same office as our sister studio Toca Boca and Nørdlight in Luma/Stockholm. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. We offer a hybrid workplace - you can join some of our colleagues in the office a few days a week and you can also work from home. We apply a 6-month probationary period.
NOID is a Stockholm based game studio focused on bringing fantastic ideas and experiences to life. We focus on creating world class entertainment for gamers of all ages. Our drive is foremost the passion for creating something unexpected. Joining NOID you will not only be a part of creating these amazing games, you will also be a partner in creating an open, humble and respectful culture where we are in it together. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toca Boca AB
(org.nr 556870-3721), https://www.noidgames.com/ Arbetsplats
Noid Jobbnummer
8173056