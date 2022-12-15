Technical Development Manager
Nouryon Pulp and Performance Chemicals AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Sundsvall
2022-12-15
, Timrå
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nouryon Pulp and Performance Chemicals AB i Sundsvall
, Ånge
, Örnsköldsvik
, Kumla
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of making everyday life easier for people around the world? Without seeing it, you meet us every day in your everyday life. We are in your soles, in your mobile and in the newspaper you read. With a common commitment to innovation, sustainability and safety, our employees work daily for a sustainable future.
In your future role as Technical Development Manager, you will
Drive growth globally through business development and application knowledge
Develop and optimize new and existing products/ processes, technical solutions and applications
Be the bridge between technical/Onsite development and the lab, adding application know-how and customer understanding
Identify new product/process optimizations, technical solutions and opportunities and evaluate ideas on a global level
Participate in assigned projects and lead projects/activities and ensure execution and delivery of technical results
Support the Marketing & Sales and Operations/Technology organization with knowledge within own competence area
Be technical support and expert application knowledge through all sales regions
We believe you bring
A Master's Degree in chemistry / chemical technology / Material science with some years of relevant experience...
... or a Bachelor's degree in chemistry /chemical technology with several years of relevant experience
Good communication in English, both verbally and in writing
We believe you...
Work according to a clear process, organize and plan your work well. You are calm, attentive and accommodating in your treatment and have the interest, will and ability to help others and make an effort to deliver solutions. You set high goals for yourself and work hard and ambitiously to reach these goals. A problem-solving attitude is important, as well as good communication skills that mean that you convey messages in a simple way and are responsive and adapt your communication to the recipient.
We offer you
At Nouryon, we not only offer an exciting role and nice colleagues, but also benefits in addition to your salary. Nouryon has a collective agreement with IKEM, but in addition to that, we also offer unilateral benefits such as bonus, reduced working hours, health care allowance, lunch allowance and much more.
Are you passionate about sustainability, innovation, safety, and collaboration? Do you want to grow together with a company that is forward-looking and continuously improving how they work? Our employees have ideas on how to build a sustainable future and the drive and passion to realize them. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Good to know
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Technical Business Development Manager and based in Stockvik.
Please apply via our online recruitment system with an uploaded job specific resume. We care for your personal data (GDPR) hence we do not accept applications via e-mail, these applications will be disregarded.
We look forward to receiving your application! Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! We aim to get back to you at the soonest but latest after application closing date, with an update on the process.
We kindly ask you as an internal candidate to apply with your Nouryon email via Success Factors.
About Nouryon
Nouryon is a global, specialty chemicals leader. Markets and consumers worldwide rely on our essential solutions to manufacture everyday products, such as personal care, cleaning goods, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Furthermore, the dedication of more than 7,650 employees with a shared commitment to our customers, business growth, safety, sustainability and innovation has resulted in a consistently strong financial performance. We operate in over 80 countries around the world with a portfolio of industry-leading brands. Visit our website and follow us @Nouryon and on LinkedIn.
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Fredrik Svensson, Technical Business Development Manager, fredrik.svensson@nouryon.com
.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
For unions related questions please contact:
Ledarna: Jenny Ersson +46 70 344 02 80
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Ted Svensson +46 72-217 55 84
Unionen: Mattias Andersson +46 70 428 41 03
IF Metall: Rolf Eriksson +46 70 564 38 38 or Benny Sundeborn +46 70 272 04 64
#WeAreNouryon
We have already chosen our sourcing channels for this recruitment and kindly ask not to be contacted by any advertisement agents, recruitment agencies or manning companies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nouryon Pulp and Performance Chemicals AB
(org.nr 556022-9972)
854 67 SUNDSVALL Arbetsplats
Nouryon Pulp & Performance Chemicals AB Jobbnummer
7263512