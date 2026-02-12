Technical Delivery Manager
If Skadeförsäkring AB (publ) / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-02-12
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos If Skadeförsäkring AB (publ) i Solna
, Stockholm
, Gävle
, Sundsvall
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Are you up for a challenge?
We are looking for a proactive, persistent and structured person to take the lead on delivering efficient solutions to technical & engineering needs within our tribe.
You will face many exciting challenges in this role, including navigating technical complexity, finding a way forward when technical experts hold differing opinions and delivering cross-squad solutions within the agile operating model.
About the role
As the owners of a large, complex, business-critical system with many components, the Waypoint tribe must satisfy many cross-cutting technical needs that arise in the domains of productivity & quality, compliance & security, technical debt & landscape management as well as the ongoing need to adapt to changes in the surrounding environment. As all Waypoint squads are interdependent, and share key infrastructure, it is crucial to deliver in a consistent, efficient way that avoids solving the same problem in different ways in different squads.
As a Technical Delivery Lead, you will take the lead on delivering solutions to a variety of problems, each with their own challenges. You will lead from analysis through to execution - tapping into the technical expertise within the tribe and across the company. You will employ effective change management to bring people along with you on the journey.
All of this makes for a challenging role, but the challenge will be exceeded by the sense of achievement that comes from making a difference in a critical domain for If's business, and by the opportunities for learning and growth within the role.
We offer
Just as we set high standards for you as an employee, we also expect you to set high standards for us as an employer. Here are some of the benefits of working at If:
An inclusive work environment where everyone is welcome
Career and development opportunities in the biggest insurance company in the Nordics
Social activities, as well as highly skilled professional environment
Possibility of hybrid workplace
Health promoting workplace with e.g., wellness allowance and various sports activities
Great insurance benefits
High pension savings
About the team
We have built our digital platform, Waypoint, from scratch-a unified solution for all services and business areas, utilizing modern technology. Waypoint is one of the Nordic region's largest .NET products. Every day, we focus on finding smarter solutions for our customers and ourselves. Our tribe comprises over 150 people working together in interdisciplinary and autonomous teams to deliver a stable, scalable, and secure insurance platform. Waypoint is a complex and exciting system, continuously in need of skilled and committed individuals. This is where you come in.
Who are you?
You are an energetic person who doesn't give up easily and is always up for a challenge. You can create order and structure, when and where it is needed. You are a natural collaborator who can bring together and motivate people from different areas into an effective team to deliver a solution.
You have the skills and experience to reach into your toolkit of agile delivery, project management and change management techniques and find the right tool for the moment.
You have a technical background which helps you identify and manage the most important engineering aspects, without needing to know all the details. You are skilled at working with technical experts in complementary and productive ways.
Additional facts and recruitment process
Application deadline: Screening and interviewing will start immediately. However, application deadline is 22nd of February 2026.
To apply for the position: Please attach both your CV and answer the questions in the application form.
Work location: Oslo or Stockholm.
Background checks will be done in accordance with the law in the country of employment.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare If Skadeförsäkring AB (publ)
(org.nr 516401-8102)
Barks Väg 15 (visa karta
)
106 80 SOLNA Arbetsplats
If Skadeförsäkring Jobbnummer
9738492