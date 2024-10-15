Technical Consultant - Swapp Agency AB
Swapp Agency AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swapp Agency AB i Stockholm
Swapp Agency AB is seeking a skilled Technical Consultant to join our growing team and support our clients in the successful implementation of cutting-edge technical solutions. This full-time position is based on-site at various client locations across Sweden. The role involves providing expert guidance, troubleshooting, and hands-on support to ensure that our clients achieve their technical and operational goals.
Key Responsibilities:
Provide expert advice and hands-on support for the implementation of technical solutions across various client projects.
Analyze client needs and recommend appropriate technology solutions, ensuring alignment with their business goals.
Collaborate with internal teams and client stakeholders to ensure seamless project execution.
Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues, ensuring minimal disruption to client operations.
Assist in training client teams on new systems, tools, and processes.
Qualifications:
Proven experience as a Technical Consultant, ideally within the IT, engineering, or industrial sectors.
Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to quickly diagnose and resolve technical issues.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work closely with clients and cross-functional teams.
Willingness to travel and work on-site at client locations across Sweden.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary in SEK (Swedish Krona), based on experience and qualifications.
A full-time position with excellent benefits, including 25 days of annual leave, public holidays, and the ITP1 pension plan.
Opportunities to work on innovative projects across diverse industries.
If you're a technical expert ready to deliver impactful solutions, apply today to join Swapp Agency AB and support our clients in driving their success! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-14
E-post: job@swappagency.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swapp Agency AB
(org.nr 559445-0206) Jobbnummer
8958297