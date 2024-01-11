Technical Cloud Enablement Officer
Lead Scania's Cloud Technology Transformation Journey!
Are you ready to drive Scania's next-level Cloud 1st strategy and unlock the full potential of our technological landscape? Cloud technology plays a pivotal role in Scania's digitalization journey, where harnessing the power of fast-moving technology transformations is crucial to supporting our future business models. Join us in our quest for a Technical Cloud Enablement Officer!
Your Journey at Scania
As the Technical Cloud Enablement Officer at Scania, you will be at the forefront of aligning Scania's Cloud 1st strategy with the needs of our enterprise business. This pivotal role as a lead technology architect allows you to shape the technical direction and drive one of our 5 key objectives-to develop our Modern Digital Eco System. Collaborating with our talented Scania employees, you will not only understand their requirements and enable them to leverage public cloud offerings but also engage in strategic initiatives supporting autonomous, connected, and electrified developments. From design work to solving advanced problems, your contributions will pave the way for Scania to become the world's leader in sustainable transport solutions.
Your Expertise
To excel in this role, you possess a strong understanding of enabling public cloud and ensuring that our business thrives by utilizing cloud capabilities. Your ability to simplify complex technical issues, communicate them effectively to stakeholders at both technical and executive levels, and engage them in decision-making processes is a key asset. A well-balanced understanding of cloud, networks, security, identity and access, integration, data platforms, and more will be instrumental in driving technical development across our IT landscape towards a Zero Trust Architecture.
At Scania, we foster an entrepreneurial spirit and cultivate a learning culture. As a servant leader, your technical expertise will be complemented by your leadership style, enabling you to gain respect and trust from your team and colleagues. You thrive in tackling difficult technical challenges head-on and have the courage to engage in tough dialogues and make necessary decisions. Moreover, your agile mindset and utilization of agile methodologies will help us unlock the true value of working collaboratively.
Desired Qualifications
* University degree, preferably in a Computer Science related field.
* Minimum 5 years of experience working in a broad IT technology-related arena, including an architectural role.
* Strategic and operational experience with public cloud platforms.
* Several years of experience in leading people and strategy development at a corporate level.
* Fluent English skills.
Highly meriting:
Experience in driving previous technology change journeys within larger global organizations.
